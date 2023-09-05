Remote Location
Remote location tab is used to set a predefined remote location for the results of System Dump action on switches and hosts and for IBDiagnet executions.
|
Field
|
Description
|
Protocol
|
The protocol to use to move the dump file to the external storage (scp/sftp)
|
Server
|
Hostname or IP address of the server
|
Path
|
The path where dump files are saved
|
Username
|
Username for the server
|
Password
|
Respective password
After configuring these parameters, it would be possible for users to collect sysdumps for specific devices, groups, or links (through Network Map/Cables Window) by right-clicking the item and selecting System Dump.