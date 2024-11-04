NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.11.1

NVIDIA ® UFM ® for Software Defined Networks (UFM®-SDN) appliance enables data center operators to efficiently provision, monitor and operate large-scale compute and storage data center interconnect infrastructures. UFM eliminates the complexity of fabric management, while also providing deep visibility into traffic and optimizing fabric performance.

To download the UFM software, please visit NVIDIA's Licensing Portal.

If you do not have a valid license, please fill out the NVIDIA Enterprise Account Registration form to get a UFM evaluation license.

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to Document Revision History.