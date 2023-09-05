Additional Configuration (Optional)

Configure general settings in the conf/gv.cfg file.

Warning When running UFM in HA mode, the gv.cfg file is replicated to the standby server.

SHARP Aggregation Manager is disabled by default. To enable it, set:

Copy Copied! [Sharp] sharp_enabled = true

Warning Upon startup of UFM or SHARP Aggregation Manager, UFM will resend all existing tenant allocations to SHARP AM.





Copy Copied! monitoring_mode = yes

Warning For more information, see Running the UFM Software in Monitoring Mode.

Copy Copied! enable_predefined_groups = true

Warning By default, pre-defined groups are enabled. In very large-scale fabrics, pre-defined groups can be disabled in order to allow faster startup of UFM.





Copy Copied! multinic_host_enabled = true

Warning Upon first installation of UFM 6.4.1 and above, multi-NIC host grouping is enabled by default. However, if a user is upgrading from an older version, then this feature will be disabled for them.

Warning It is recommended to set the value of this parameter before running UFM for the first time.





Copy Copied! management_mode = sm_only

For more information, see "Configuring UFM-SDN Appliance with External UFM-SMs".

The default multicast address is configured to an IPv4 address. To run over IPv6, this must be changed to the following in section UFMAgent of gv.cfg.

Copy Copied! [UFMAgent] ... # if ufmagent works in ipv6 please set this multicast address to FF05:0:0:0:0:0:0:15F mcast_addr = FF05:0:0:0:0:0:0:15F





Copy Copied! # Event plugin name(s) event_plugin_name osmufmpi lossymgr

Add the plug-in options file to the event_plugin_options option:

Copy Copied! # Options string that would be passed to the plugin(s) event_plugin_options --lossy_mgr -f <lossy-mgr-options-file-name>

These plug-in parameters are copied to the opensm.conf file in Management mode only.

SM can use up to eight-port interfaces for fabric configuration. These interfaces can be provided via /opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg. The users can specify multiple IPoIB interfaces or bond interfaces in /opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg, subsequently, the UFM translates them to GUIDs and adds them to the SM configuration file (/opt/ufm/conf/opensm/opensm.conf). If users specify more than eight interfaces, the extra interfaces are ignored.

Copy Copied! [Server] # disabled (default) | enabled (configure opensm with multiple GUIDs) | ha_enabled (configure multiport SM with high availability) multi_port_sm = disabled # When enabling multi_port_sm, specify here the additional fabric interfaces for OpenSM conf # Example: ib1,ib2,ib5 (OpenSM will support the first 8 GUIDs where first GUID will # be extracted the fabric_interface, and remaining GUIDs from additional_fabric_interfaces additional_fabric_interfaces =

Warning UFM treats bonds as a group of IPoIB interfaces. So, for example, if bond0 consists of the interfaces ib4 and ib8, then expect to see GUIDs for ib4 and ib8 in opensm.conf.

Warning Duplicate interface names are ignored (e.g. ib1,ib1,ib1,ib2,ib1 = ib1,ib2).





This section is relevant only in cases where telemetry_provider=ibpm . (By default, telemetry_provider=telemetry).

To work with large-scale fabrics, users should set the set_udp_buffer flag under the [IBPM] section to "yes" for the UFM to set the buffer size (default is "no").

Copy Copied! # By deafult, UFM does not set the UDP buffer size. For large scale fabrics # it is recommended to increase the buffer size to 4MB (4194304 bits). set_udp_buffer = yes # UDP buffer size udp_buffer_size = 4194304





This allows for supporting virtual ports in UFM.

Copy Copied! [Virtualization] # By enabling this flag, UFM will discover all the virtual ports assigned for all hypervisors in the fabric enable = false # Interval for checking whether any virtual ports were changed in the fabric interval = 60





Users may configure a specific value for the SM LID so that the UFM SM uses it upon UFM startup.

Copy Copied! [SubnetManager] # 1- Zero value (Default): Disable static SM LID functionality and allow the SM to run with any LID. # Example: sm_lid=0 # 2- Non-zero value: Enable static SM LID functionality so SM will use this LID upon UFM startup. sm_lid=0

Warning To configure an external SM (UFM server running in sm_only mode), users must manually configure the opensm.conf file ( /opt/ufm/conf/opensm/opensm.conf ) and align the value of master_sm_lid to the value used for sm_lid in gv.cfg on the main UFM server.





In the gv.cfg configuration file, it is possible to set a limit on the number of live telemetry sessions running in parallel using the field max_live_sessions .

Copy Copied! [Telemetry] # max parallel user live sessions max_live_sessions=3 # UFM’s provider of telemetry (counters). possible values:telemetry, ibpm telemetry_provider=telemetry





This section enables setting up the log files rotate policy. By default, log rotation runs once a day by cron scheduler.

Copy Copied! [logrotate] #max_files specifies the number of times to rotate a file before it is deleted (this definition will be applied to #SM and SHARP Aggregation Manager logs, running in the scope of UFM). #A count of 0 (zero) means no copies are retained. A count of 15 means fifteen copies are retained (default is 15) max_files = 15 #With max_size, the log file is rotated when the specified size is reached (this definition will be applied to #SM and SHARP Aggregation Manager logs, running in the scope of UFM). Size may be specified in bytes (default), #kilobytes (for example: 100k), or megabytes (for exapmle: 10M). if not specified logs will be rotated once a day. max_size = 3





The following show examples of configuration settings in the gv.cfg file:

Polling interval for Fabric Dashboard information Copy Copied! ui_polling_interval = 30

[ Optional ] UFM Server local IP address resolution (by default, the UFM resolves the address by gethostip). UFM Web UI should have access to this address. Copy Copied! ws_address = <specific IP address>

HTTP/HTTPS Port Configuration Copy Copied! # WebServices Protocol (http/https) and Port ws_port = 8088 ws_protocol = http

Connection (port and protocol) between the UFM server and the APACHE server Copy Copied! ws_protocol = <http or https> ws_port = <port number> For more information, see Launching a UFM Web UI Session.

SNMP get-community string for switches (fabric wide or per switch) Copy Copied! # default snmp access point for all devices [SNMP] port = 161 gcommunity = public

Enhanced Event Management (Alarmed Devices Group) Copy Copied! [Server] auto_remove_from_alerted = yes

Log verbosity Copy Copied! [Logging] # optional logging levels #CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG level = INFO For more information, see "UFM Logs".

Settings for saving port counters to a CSV file Copy Copied! [CSV] write_interval = 60 ext_ports_only = no For more information, see "Saving the Port Counters to a CSV File".

Max number of CSV files (UFM Advanced) Copy Copied! [CSV] max_files = 1 For more information, see "Saving Periodic Snapshots of the Fabric (Advanced License Only)". Warning The access credentials that are defined in the following sections of the conf/gv.cfg file are used only for initialization: SSH_Server SSH_Switch TELNET IPMI SNMP MLNX_OS To modify these access credentials, use the UFM Web UI. For more information, see "Device Access".

Configuring the UFM communication protocol with MLNX-OS switches. The available protocols are: http https (default protocol for secure communication)



For configuring the UFM communication protocol after fresh installation and prior to the first run, set the MLNX-OS protocol as shown below.

Example:

Copy Copied! [MLNX_OS] protocol = https port = 443

Once UFM is started, all UFM communication with MLNX-OS switches will take place via the configured protocol.

For changing the UFM communication protocol while UFM is running, perform the following:

Set the desired protocol of MLNX-OS in the conf/gv.cfg file (as shown in the example above). Restart UFM. Update the MLNX-OS global access credentials configuration with the relevant protocol port. Refer to "Device Access" for help.

For the http protocol - default port is 80.

For the https protocol - default port is 443. Update the MLNX-OS access credentials with the relevant port in all managed switches that have a valid IP address.

The SMTrap handler is the SOAP server that handles traps coming from OpenSM.

There are two configuration values related to this service:

osm_traps_debounce_interval – defines the period the service holds incoming traps

osm_traps_throttle_val – once osm_traps_debounce_interval elapses, the service transfers osm_traps_throttle_val to the Model Main

Warning By default, the SM Trap Handler handles up to 1000 SM traps every 10 seconds.





This feature allows setting the CPU affinity for the major processes of the UFM (such as ModelMain, SM, SHARP, Telemetry).

In order to increase the UFM's efficiency, the number of context-switches is reduced. When each major CPU is isolated, users can decrease the number of context-switches, and the performance is optimized.

The CPU affinity of these major processes is configured in the following two levels:

Level 1- The major processes initiation.

Level 2- Preceding initiation of the model's main subprocesses which automatically uses the configuration used in level 1 and designates a CPU for each of the sub-processes.

According to user configuration, each process is assigned with affinity.

By default, this feature is disabled. In order to activate the feature, configure Is_cpu_affinity_enabled with true, check how many CPUs you have on the machine, and set the desired affinity for each process.

For example:

Copy Copied! [CPUAffinity] Is_cpu_affinity_enabled= true Model_main_cpu_affinity= 1 - 4 Sm_cpu_affinity= 5 - 13 SHARP_cpu_affinity= 14 - 22 Telemetry_cpu_affinity= 22 - 23

The format should be a comma-separated list of CPUs. For example: 0,3,7-11.

The ModelMain should have four cores, and up to five cores. The SM should have as many cores as you can assign. You should isolate between the ModelMain cores and the SM cores.

SHARP can be assigned with the same affinity as the SM. The telemetry should be assigned with three to four CPUs.

Infiniband Quality of Service (QoS) is disabled by default in the UFM SM configuration file.

To enable it and benefit from its capabilities, set the qos flag to TRUE in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf file.

Example:

Copy Copied! # Enable QoS setup qos FALSE

Warning The QoS parameters settings should be carefully reviewed before enablement of the qos flag. Especially, sl2vl and VL arbitration mappings should be correctly defined.

For information on Enhanced QoS, see Appendix – SM Activity Report.

You can configure UFM to fail over the UFM subnet manager (SM) to another InfiniBand port on the UFM server connected to the fabric. When failure is detected on an InfiniBand port or link, failover occurs without stopping the UFM Server or other related UFM services, such as mysql, http, DRDB, and so on.

When the UFM Server is connected by two or more InfiniBand ports to the fabric, you can configure UFM Subnet Manager failover to one of the other ports. When failure is detected on an InfiniBand port or link, failover occurs without stopping the UFM Server or other related UFM services, such as mysql, http, DRDB, and so on. This failover process prevents failure in a standalone setup, and preempts failover in a High Availability setup, thereby saving downtime and recovery.

Network Configuration for Failover to IB Port

Warning UFM SM failover is not relevant for Monitoring mode, because in this mode, UFM must be connected to the fabric over ib0 only.

To enable UFM failover to another port:

Configure bonding between the InfiniBand interfaces to be used for SM failover. In an HA setup, the UFM active server and the UFM standby server can be connected differently; but the bond name must be the same on both servers.

Set the value of fabric_interface to the bond name. using the /opt/ufm/scripts/ change_fabric_config.sh command as described in Configuring General Settings in gv.cfg. If ufma_interface is configured for IPoIB, set it to the bond name as well. These changes will take effect only after a UFM restart. For example, if bond0 is configured on the ib0 and ib1 interfaces, in gv.cfg, set the parameter fabric_interface to bond0.

If IPoIB is used for UFM Agent, add bond to the ufma_interfaces list as well.

When failure is detected on an InfiniBand port or link, UFM initiates the give-up operation that is defined in the Health configuration file for OpenSM failure. By default:

UFM discovers the other ports in the specified bond and fails over to the first interface that is up (SM failover)

If no interface is up: In an HA setup, UFM initiates UFM failover In a standalone setup, UFM does nothing



If the failed link becomes active again, UFM will select this link for the SM only after SM restart.

You can configure UFM to delegate authentication to a reverse Proxy. The reverse Proxy is written by the user, thus, allowing flexibility on deciding how the authentication is performed.

By default, the feature is disabled. To activate the feature, configure auth_proxy_enabled with true .

Proxy should use ufmRestV3 to send requests to UFM. The request header should contain a username and role. The available roles are System_Admin, Fabric_Admin, Fabric_Operator, and Monitoring_Only. If the request header is sent without a username or a role, it is rejected by the UFM.

For example:

Copy Copied! [AuthProxy] # Defaults to false , but set to true to enable this feature auth_proxy_enabled = true # HTTP Header name that will contain the username auth_proxy_header_name = X_WEBAUTH_USER # HTTP Header name that will contain the user roles. The available roles are as follows: System_Admin, Fabric_Admin, Fabric_Operator, and Monitoring_Only auth_proxy_header_role = X_WEBAUTH_ROLE # Set to ` true ` to enable auto sign up of users who do not exist in UFM DB. Defaults to ` true `. auth_proxy_auto_sign_up = true # Limit where auth proxy requests come from by configuring a list of IP addresses. # This can be used to prevent users spoofing the X_WEBAUTH_USER header. # This option is required # Example `whitelist = 192.168 . 1.1 , 192.168 . 1.0 / 24 , 2001 :: 23 , 2001 :: 0 / 120 ` auth_proxy_whitelist =

The following chart describes the flow:

You can configure UFM to control Partial Switch ASIC Failure events. To configure, you may use the CLI command ufm unhealthy-ports switch-ports-threshold .

The default value of the switch_asic_fault_threshold flag is 20%. Thus, the UFM will trigger the partial switch ASIC event in case the number of unhealthy switch ports exceeds 20% of total switch ports.

For an example, in case the switch has 32 ports, once 7 ports are detected as unhealthy ports, the UFM will trigger the partial switch ASIC event.

Example: