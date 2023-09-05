Appendix – UFM Multisite Portal Integration
NVIDIA® Mellanox® UFM® Enterprise Multisite Portal consolidates fabric information from several UFM servers into one central console. This provides the fabric administrator with a central view of devices, alerts, congestion, and other fabric health and performance information across all sites.
In order to configure UFM to work with the multisite portal, the following parameters must be set in the main UFM configuration file: gv.cfg.
[multisite]
enabled = true
#site name is mandatory when multisite is enabled
site_name =
server = 10.213.1.122
port = 443
protocol=https
interval = 60
file=/opt/ufm/data/multisite/summary
max_files=60
For more information on UFM multi-site portal commands, please refer to the UFM Appliance Command Reference Guide.
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
enabled
|
Enables multisite agent in UFM
|
site_name
|
User-defined name which will be presented in the multisite portal
|
server
|
IPv4 address of the multisite portal server
|
port
|
The port to connect to on the multisite portal server
|
protocol
|
The communication protocol to use to connect to the multisite portal.
|
interval
|
Determines frequency in which data is sent by the multisite agent (in seconds)
|
file
|
Location where local summary data of the multisite agent is maintained
|
max_files
|
Maximum number of files to maintain
In order to configure the username and password of the multisite portal server, run:
r-ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm multi-site username <USER> password