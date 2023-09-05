Bug Fixes in This Release

NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.11.1
3268270

Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization

Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3338600

Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side

Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3276163

Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent

Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

Note

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
