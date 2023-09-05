Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Managed Switches - Sysinfo Mechanism
|
Added the ability to save switches inventory data into JSON format files and present the latest fetched switches data upon UFM start-up. The saved switches data is available UFM upon system dump. Refer to Appendix - Managed Switches Configuration Info Persistency
|
REST over RDMA Plugin
|
Introduced security improvements (allowed read-only options in remote ibdiagnet) and added support for Telemetry API. Refer to rest-rdma Plugin
|
Events and Notifications
|
Added support for indicating potential switch ASIC failure by detecting a defined percentage of unhealthy switch ports. Refer to Additional Configuration (Optional)
|
SHARP AM Multi-Port
|
Added support for detecting IB fabric interface failure and automatic failover to an alternative active port in SHARP Aggregation Manager (AM). Refer to Multi-port SM
|
UFM System Dump
|
Added support for downloading the generated UFM system dump. Refer to UFM Snapshot Tab
|
UFM REST API
|
Added support for adding or removing hosts to Partition key (PKey) assignments (when adding/removing hosts, all the related host GUIDs are assigned to/removed from the PKey). Refer to Add Host REST API
|
UFM System Dump Improvements including Creating New System Dump API
|
Managed Switch Operations
|
Added support for persistent enablement/disablement of managed switches ports. Refer to Ports Window
|
UFM SDK
|
Created a script to get TopX data by category. Refer to UFM Aggregation TopX README.md file
|
Proxy Authentication
|
Added option to delegate authentication to a proxy. Refer to Delegate Authentication to a Proxy
|
UFM Initial Settings
|
Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface)
|
MLNX_OFED Package
|
Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version to v 5.8-1.0.1
The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:
UFM Appliance Gen1
NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
The UFM Multi-site portal feature will be deprecated in the upcoming SW release targeted to April 2023
Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v4.11.0