Known Issues in This Release

Note

For a list of known issues from previous releases, please refer to Known Issues History.

Ref #

Issue

N/A

Description: Enabling a port for a managed switch fails in case that port is not disabled in a persistent way (this may occur in ports that were disabled on a previous versions of UFM - prior to UFM v4.11.0)

Workaround: Set "persistent_port_operation=false” in gv.cfg to use non-persistent (legacy) disabling or enabling of port. UFM restart is required.

Keywords: Disable, Enable, Port, Persistent

