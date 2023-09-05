Modifying UFM Configuration Files

To modify UFM configuration files:

Export the configuration to a "zip" file. Copy Copied! ufm-appliance > enable ufm-appliance # configure terminal ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration export

Upload the file to a USB storage device or to a remote server. Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration upload ufm-config- 20121128 - 180857 .zip scp:

Extract the "zip" file ("conf" folder).

Perform any required modification to the files placed in the "conf" folder.

Pack the "conf" folder back into the "zip" file.

Fetch the file to the appliance. Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration fetch scp:

[Optional] Stop UFM server.

Some parameters can be modified and have effect without restarting UFM®-SDN SM. Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # no ufm start

Import the configuration from the "zip" file. Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration import ufm-config- 20121128 - 180857 -modified.zip Due to the configuration import, a signal is sent to the SM.