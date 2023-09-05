NDT Plugin

NDT is a CSV file containing data relevant to the IB fabric connectivity.

NDT is a CSV file containing data not only relevant to the IB connectivity.

Extracting the IB connectivity data is based on the following five fields:

Start device Start port End device End port Link type

IB links should be filtered by the following:

Link type is Data

Start device or End device end with IBN , where N is a numeric value. The other Port should be based on persistent naming convention: ibpXsYfZ , where X , Y and Z are numeric values.



For TOR switches, Start port/End port field will be in the format Port n, where n is a numeric value.

For Director switches, Start port/End port will be in the format Blade N_Port i/j, where N is a leaf number, i is an internal ASIC number and j is a port number.

Examples: