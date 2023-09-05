On This Page
UFM Events Fluent Streaming (EFS) Plugin
EFS plugin is a self-contained Docker container with REST API support managed by UFM. EFS plugin extracts the UFM events from UFM Syslog and streams them to a remote FluentD destination. It also has the option to duplicate current UFM Syslog messages and forward them to a remote Syslog destination. As a fabric manager, it will be useful to collect the UFM Enterprise events/logs, stream them to the destination endpoint and monitor them.
The following are the ways EFS plugin can be deployed:
On UFM Appliance
On UFM Software
For detailed instructions on how to deploy EFS plugin, refer to UFM Event Stream to FluentBit endpoint (EFS).
The following authentication types are supported:
basic (/ufmRest)
client (/ufmRestV2)
token (/ufmRestV3)
The following REST APIs are supported:
PUT /plugin/efs/conf
GET /plugin/efs/conf
For detailed information on how to interact with EFS plugin, refer to the NVIDIA UFM Enterprise > Rest API > EFS Plugin REST API.