UFM Installation and Initial Configuration

UFM® software includes Server and Agent components. UFM Server software should be installed on a central management node. For optimal performance, and to minimize interference with other applications, it is recommended to use a dedicated server for UFM. The UFM Agent is an optional component and should be installed on fabric nodes. The UFM Agent should not be installed on the Management server.

The following sections provide step-by-step instructions for installing and activating the license file, installing the UFM server software, and installing the UFM Agent.