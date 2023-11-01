NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v23.7
This section will include all the features that their backward compatibility is broken at a certain release.

mlxndperf

As of WinOF-2 v23.4, the "-estatLatencywas" is no longer supported in the mlxndperf tool. This argument is now replaced by the "-latency" argument.

DriverVersion Utility

As of WinOF-2 v2.90, the "mlx5cmd -driverversion" command presents the OS build number + Server\Client information instead of presenting the OS name.

Meaning, when querying the "driverversion" of the Virtual Function, the OS version format depends on the VF version. If the VF driver version is < 2.90, it will show the OS Name, otherwise it will show the OS build number + Server\Client information.
