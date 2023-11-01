Bug Fixes in This Version

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v23.7
3466737

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in driver upgrade failure on systems with more than 3 devices.

To resolve the issue, the mstdump generation process via the PCI configuration space when in teardown was stopped to prevent a very slow teardown which caused the upgrade timeout.

Keywords: Upgrade, mstdump

Detected in version: 23.4.50020

Fixed in version: 23.7.50000

3478979

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in missing section of the capabilities when querying the FwCaps of a VF from the Host using mlx5cmd -fwcaps.

Keywords: FwCaps

Detected in version: 23.4.50020

Fixed in version: 23.7.50000

3464588

Description: Removed false error message which sometimes appeared in machines with several BlueField cards.

Keywords: BlueField

Detected in version: 23.4.50020

Fixed in version: 23.7.50000

3483336

Description: Improved mlxndperf tool's latency tests results.

Keywords: mlxndperf, performance tests

Detected in version: 23.4.50020

Fixed in version: 23.7.50000

3472624

Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally resulted in truncated printed DPU log.

Keywords: RshimCmd, "DPU log"

Detected in version: 23.4.50020

Fixed in version: 23.7.50000

