Bug Fixes in This Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
3466737
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in driver upgrade failure on systems with more than 3 devices.
To resolve the issue, the mstdump generation process via the PCI configuration space when in teardown was stopped to prevent a very slow teardown which caused the upgrade timeout.
Keywords: Upgrade, mstdump
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
3478979
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in missing section of the capabilities when querying the FwCaps of a VF from the Host using mlx5cmd -fwcaps.
Keywords: FwCaps
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
3464588
Description: Removed false error message which sometimes appeared in machines with several BlueField cards.
Keywords: BlueField
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
3483336
Description: Improved mlxndperf tool's latency tests results.
Keywords: mlxndperf, performance tests
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
3472624
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally resulted in truncated printed DPU log.
Keywords: RshimCmd, "DPU log"
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000