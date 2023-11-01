NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v23.7
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v23.7  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Warning

Starting v23.4, WinOF-2 will adopt the following versioning naming scheme: YY.MM-x.x.x.x (i.e., Year.Month-x.x.x.x).
The existing release branches will maintain the existing naming scheme.

Category

Description

Rev 23.7.50000 (DRV 23.7.26138)

Installation Package

Windows Server 2012 R2 will no longer be supported after WinOF-2 v23.7.50000.

Mlx5Cmd: NIC Health Monitor

The NIC Health Monitor is an external tool used to check and monitor the health of the NIC by analyzing the firmware and the diagnostic counters previously collected by the user.

For further information, see NIC Health Monitor.

Mlx5Cmd: AutoLogger

The AutoLogger is a debuggability capability implemented as part of Mlx5Cmd, that automatically collects logs until it detects a trigger defined by the user.

For further information, see AutoLogger.

Counters

Added new "Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath Counters".

For further information, see Adapter Cards Counters.

Registry Keys

Updated the default values of the following registry keys:

  • *PriorityVLANTag

  • DumpMeNowDumpMask

  • MaxCallsToNdisIndicate

  • RelaxedOrderingWrite

  • TxIntModeration

For further information, see Configuring the Driver Registry Keys.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 1, 2023
content here