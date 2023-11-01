Changes and New Features
Starting v23.4, WinOF-2 will adopt the following versioning naming scheme: YY.MM-x.x.x.x (i.e., Year.Month-x.x.x.x).
The existing release branches will maintain the existing naming scheme.
|
Category
|
Description
|
Rev 23.7.50000 (DRV 23.7.26138)
|
Installation Package
|
Windows Server 2012 R2 will no longer be supported after WinOF-2 v23.7.50000.
|
Mlx5Cmd: NIC Health Monitor
|
The NIC Health Monitor is an external tool used to check and monitor the health of the NIC by analyzing the firmware and the diagnostic counters previously collected by the user.
For further information, see NIC Health Monitor.
|
Mlx5Cmd: AutoLogger
|
The AutoLogger is a debuggability capability implemented as part of Mlx5Cmd, that automatically collects logs until it detects a trigger defined by the user.
For further information, see AutoLogger.
|
Counters
|
Added new "Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath Counters".
For further information, see Adapter Cards Counters.
|
Registry Keys
|
Updated the default values of the following registry keys:
For further information, see Configuring the Driver Registry Keys.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes.