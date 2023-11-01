NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v23.7
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v23.7  Extracting WPP Traces

Extracting WPP Traces

WinOF-2 driver automatically dumps trace messages that can be used by the driver developers for debugging issues that have recently occurred on the machine.

The default location for the trace file is:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
%SystemRoot%\system32\LogFiles\Mlnx\Mellanox-WinOF2-System.etl

The automatic trace session is called Mellanox-WinOF2-Kernel.

  • To view the session:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    logman query Melloanox-WinOF2-Kernel -ets

  • To stop the session:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    logman stop Mellanox-WinOF2-Kernel -ets

Warning

When opening a support ticket, it is advised to attach the file to the ticket.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 1, 2023
content here