Installation Related Troubleshooting
|
Issue
|
Cause
|
Solution
|
The installation of WinOF-2 fails with the following error message:
“This installation package is not supported by this processor type. Contact your product vendor".
|
An incorrect driver version might have been installed, e.g., you are trying to install a 64-bit driver on a 32-bit machine (or vice versa).
|
Use the correct driver package according to the CPU architecture.
|
The installation of WinOF-2 fails with the following error message:
“This package release does not support ConnectX-4 devices, please see Release notes for versions that support these devices.”
|
Only ConnectX-4 devices were found on your machine, those devices are not supported by WinOF-2 v3.10 installation package.
|
Remove ConnectX-4 devices from your machine or install an older version of the driver that supports those devices.
Installation Error Codes and Troubleshooting
|
Error Code
|
Description
|
Troubleshooting
|
Setup Return Codes
|
1603
|
Fatal error during installation
|
Contact support
|
1633
|
The installation package is not supported on this platform.
|
Make sure you are installing the right package for your platform
For additional details on Windows installer return codes, please refer to: http://support.microsoft.com/kb/229683
|
Firmware Burning Warning Codes
|
1004
|
Failed to open the device
|
Contact support
|
1005
|
Could not find an image for at least one device
|
The firmware for your device was not found. Please try to manually burn the firmware.
|
1006
|
Found one device that has multiple images
|
Burn the firmware manually and select the image you want to burn.
|
1007
|
Found one device for which force update is required
|
Burn the firmware manually with the force flag.
|
1008
|
Found one device that has mixed versions
|
The firmware version or the expansion rom version does not match.
|
Restore Configuration Warnings
|
3
|
Failed to restore the configuration
|
Please see log for more details and contact the support team