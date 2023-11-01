RDMA Capabilities

Warning This capability is supported in RoCE (Ethernet) only.

The driver offers a mechanism to detect excessive retransmissions for an RC connection, and to close the connection in response to it. If the number of retransmissions due to a Local Ack Timeout, NAK-Sequence Error, or Implied NAK, during a specified period, exceeds the specified threshold, the QP will be handled as if the IB spec defined Retry Count was exceeded.

Setting this limit for all RC QPs is done by setting the EXT_QP_MAX_RETRY_PERIOD registry as a measurement period, and the EXT_QP_MAX_RETRY_LIMIT registry as a retries threshold. If any of these registries is set to 0x0, the feature is disabled.

Warning When the threshold is exceeded during the measurement period, the following will occur: The QP will be transitioned to an Error (ERR) state

The "Requester QP Transport Retries Exceeded Errors” counter will be incremented. See Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics.

The Shutdown RDMA QPs feature is controlled per adapter, using registry keys.

Registry keys location: HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Class\{4d36e972-e325-11ce-bfc1- 08002be10318}\<nn>

For more information on how to find a device index nn, please refer to Finding the Index Value of the Network Interface.