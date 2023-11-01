Tested Operating System

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v23.7
The following describes the tested operating systems and their roles in a virtualization environment.

Virtualization Mode

Supported Host OS

Supported Guest OS

None

Windows Server 2012 R2 *

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows 8.1 Client (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client / 22H2 (64 bit only)

N/A

VMQ

Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows 8.1 Client (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

SR-IOV (Ethernet)

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu 22.04

SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default

CentOS/RHEL 7.9

Centos/RHEL 8.7

Centos/RHEL 9.1

RHEL8.4 upstream

FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE

FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE

FreeBSD 14-0-CURRENT-x64-15565e0a217-257277

SR-IOV (InfiniBand)

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2022

Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client (64 bit only)

Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only)

Ubuntu 20.04 5.13.0-1017-azure + OFED 23.07

Ubuntu 22.04 + OFED 23.07

SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 23.07

CentOS/RHEL 8.7 + OFED 23.07

Centos/RHEL 9.1 + OFED 23.07

SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 23.07

* Windows Server 2012 R2 will no longer be supported after WinOF-2 v23.7.50000.
