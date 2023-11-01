Tested Operating System

The following describes the tested operating systems and their roles in a virtualization environment.

Virtualization Mode Supported Host OS Supported Guest OS None Windows Server 2012 R2 * Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022 Windows 8.1 Client (64 bit only) Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2 (64 bit only) Windows 11 Client / 22H2 (64 bit only) N/A VMQ Windows Server 2012 R2 Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022 Windows Server 2012 R2 Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022 Windows 8.1 Client (64 bit only) Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only) Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only) Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only) Windows 11 Client (64 bit only) Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only) SR-IOV (Ethernet) Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022 Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022 Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only) Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only) Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only) Windows 11 Client (64 bit only) Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only) Ubuntu 18.04 Ubuntu 20.04 Ubuntu 22.04 SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default CentOS/RHEL 7.9 Centos/RHEL 8.7 Centos/RHEL 9.1 RHEL8.4 upstream FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE FreeBSD 13.1-RELEASE FreeBSD 14-0-CURRENT-x64-15565e0a217-257277 SR-IOV (InfiniBand) Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022 Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022 Windows 10 Client 1809 (64 bit only) Windows 10 Client 21H2 (64 bit only) Windows 10 Client 22H2 (64 bit only) Windows 11 Client (64 bit only) Windows 11 Client 22H2 (64 bit only) Ubuntu 20.04 5.13.0-1017-azure + OFED 23.07 Ubuntu 22.04 + OFED 23.07 SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 23.07 CentOS/RHEL 8.7 + OFED 23.07 Centos/RHEL 9.1 + OFED 23.07 SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 23.07

* Windows Server 2012 R2 will no longer be supported after WinOF-2 v23.7.50000.