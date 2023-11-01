User Manual Revision History

July 31, 2023 23.7 AutoLogger New section

NIC Health Monitor New section

Adapter Cards Counters Updated the "Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath Counters" table.

April 30, 2023 23.4 Multi Prio Send Queue New section

Adapter Cards Counters Added the following new error counters: Generated Packets dropped due to steering failure

Handled Packets dropped due to steering failure to "Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1“ and "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics“ counter sets.

RShim Drivers and Usage Updated "RShimCmd Tool", added: Boot Mode

Timeout and updated: Print of the Driver's and DPU's Variables

Fabric Performance Utilities Added "Latency" capability

September 30, 2022 3.1 VF Monitoring New section

VF Monitoring Registry Keys New section

Mellanox WinOF-2 ICMC Diag Counters Ext1 New section

Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1 Added the "CM DREQ" counter.

August 02, 2022 3.0 Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics Added the following counters: Packets Received WQE too small

CQ Overrun

Packets Received dropped due to lack of receive WQEs

Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic Updated the "RDMA Bytes/Packets IN/RDMA Bytes/Packets OUT" content.

DOCA Removed the section.

April 30, 2022 2.90 Enhanced Connection Establishment New section

DOCA Socket Relay New section

Offload Capabilities for Windows DPDK New section

Installing WinOF-2 Driver Updated the Custom Setup screenshot to include the new DOCA Tools

November 30, 2021 2.80 Hardware QoS Offload New section

DevX Utility New section

DOCA Communication Channel API New section

GPUDirect Added feature limitation.

Configuring the Driver Registry Keys Added registry key " NdkFmrDedicatedQp" to the RDMA Registry Keys section.

October 28, 2021 2.70.53000 All No changes to the User Manual

July 13, 2021 2.70.51000 All No changes to the User Manual

June 30, 2021 2.70 MlxNdPerf Utility New section

VXLAN Offloading Configuration Utility New section

GPUDirect New section

DevX Registry Keys Updated the DevxFsRules registry key's values.

Mellanox WinOF-2 Port QoS Updated the description of the following counters: Sent Pause Frames

Sent Pause Duration

Received Pause Frames

Received Pause Duration

January 04, 2021 2.60 Accessing DPU From Host New section

Configuration Validator New section

Link FEC Configuration Utility New section

Packet Pacing Capabilities New section

DevX Registry Keys New section

NDIS Poll Mode New section

smpquery Utility New section

Command Line Based Teaming Configuration Updated section

Ethernet Registry Keys Added DisableLocalLoopbackFlags key

Mellanox WinOF-2 Receive Datapath & Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath / Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic & Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Extension 1 Added the following new counters: Packets processed in NDIS poll mode

CQ Overrun