On This Page
- XLIO Installation Options
- Final Steps
Installing XLIO
Before you begin, verify that your operating system and CPU architecture are supported. Refer to the System Requirements table in the front page for the full list of supported combinations.
The current version of XLIO is compatible with DOCA-Host and can be installed via one of two available driver stacks:
doca-libxlio: A meta-package that includes the XLIO library (
libxlio) along with its required dependencies and the driver stack.
doca-roce: A lighter meta-package (also referred to as a profile) that includes only the driver stack dependencies. The XLIO library must be installed separately using the
libxliopackage.
The XLIO library is delivered as a user-space shared object:
libxlio.so.X.Y.Z.
Option 1: Install XLIO via doca-libxlio Meta-Package (Recommended)
This is the simplest and recommended method.
The
doca-libxlio meta-package includes both the XLIO user-space library and all required driver stack components.
To install:
sudo <your-
package-manager> install -y doca-libxlio
You may refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux section in DOCA documentation for general installation steps. Wherever the guide instructs to install
doca-all, substitute it with
doca-libxlio.
This approach ensures a clean, bundled installation of XLIO with minimal manual configuration and maximum compatibility.
Option 2: Install XLIO on Top of the doca-roce Driver Stack
This method provides a more modular setup. First, install the driver stack using the lightweight
doca-roce profile. Then, add XLIO manually.
Step 1 – Install the driver stack:
sudo <your-
package-manager> install -y doca-roce
Step 2 – Install the XLIO library and additional packages:
sudo <your-
package-manager> install -y libxlio dpcp
Optional (for utilities and headers):
RPM-based systems:
sudo <your-
package-manager> install -y sockperf libxlio-utils libxlio-devel
DEB-based systems:
sudo <your-
package-manager> install -y sockperf libxlio-utils libxlio-dev
You may use the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux section in DOCA documentation to locate the appropriate driver stack for your platform. Where the guide refers to
doca-all, substitute with
doca-roce, and proceed with the steps above.
Installing XLIO Manually
Building XLIO from Source
If you prefer to build XLIO yourself for customization or inspection, you can download the source code from the libxlio GitHub repository.
Ensure that the NVIDIA driver stack is already installed and functioning properly. Then:
./configure --enable-opt-log=none <other configure parameters> make
After compilation, the library will be located at:
<path-to-xlio-sources-root-tree>/src/xlio/.libs/libxlio.so
To load it:
LD_PRELOAD=<path>/libxlio.so sockperf ping-pong -t
5 -i
224.22.
22.22
Recommendation: Do not overwrite the system-installed libxlio.so. Keep your compiled version separate.
Installing via Dedicated Packages
If you have RPM or DEB packages for XLIO:
Verify installation status:
RPM:
rpm -qil libxlio
DEB:
dpkg -s libxlio
Uninstall existing versions if needed:
RPM:
rpm -e libxlio
DEB:
apt-get remove libxlio
To install a specific binary package:
RPM:
rpm -i libxlio-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm
DEB:
dpkg -i libxlio_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb
Installed files include:
Library:
/usr/lib64/libxlio.so
Debug Library:
/usr/lib64/libxlio-debug.so
Config:
/etc/libxlio.conf
Docs:
/usr/share/doc/libxlio-X.Y.Z/
xliodutility:
/sbin
SysV init script:
/etc/init.d/xlio
Installing libxlio-utils
Install the utilities package to get access to tools such as
xlio_stats.
RPM:
rpm -i libxlio-utils-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm
DEB:
dpkg -i libxlio-utils_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb
Installs:
/usr/bin/xlio_stats
Installing libxlio-dev / libxlio-devel
Install development headers as needed:
RPM:
rpm -i libxlio-devel-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm
DEB:
dpkg -i libxlio-dev_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb
Installs:
/usr/include/mellanox/xlio_extra.h
After installation, validate functionality using
sockperf with XLIO as described in Using sockperf with XLIO.
To configure NVIDIA ConnectX adapter ports, refer to the Type Management / VPI Cards Configuration section.