Configuring the NIM at Runtime#

The AlphaFold2-Multimer NIM allows a number of customizations at runtime that allow for:

Tuning the performance of the NIM.

Taking advantage of your unique hardware.

Modifying runtime variables (such as the location of the NIM cache).

Below, we detail the various AlphaFold2-Multimer NIM-specific runtime configuration options.

Brief Review: Starting the AlphaFold2-Multimer NIM# Let’s first review how to start the NIM: export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE = ~/.cache/nim docker run -it --rm --name alphafold2-multimer --runtime = nvidia \ -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = 0 \ -e NGC_CLI_API_KEY \ -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/opt/nim/.cache \ -p 8000 :8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2-multimer:1.0.0 Remember: -p defines the port to interact with and query the service endpoints of the NIM.

-e options define environment variables, which are passed into the NIM container at runtime.

--rm stops and removes the container when the container terminates, i.e. via CTRL+C or other termination signals.

-it allows interacting with the container terminal directly in the CLI, e.g. CTRL+C . Note If the docker run command fails due to file permission errors after downloading the AlphaFold2 model, run the following command: sudo chmod -R 777 $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE . Afterward, rerun the NIM using the docker run command.

Configuring the NIM Cache Location# Running the NIM container automatically downloads the AlphaFold2 model to a default path in the container filesystem: /opt/nim/.cache . However, the location of the NIM model cache can be changed in both the local filesystem and within the NIM. This is useful when a larger drive is needed to store the MSA databases, which are responsible for a large fraction of the AlphaFold2 model’s size (~613 GB), or when a user wants to customize their workspace within the NIM container to add additional functionalities (e.g. modified entrypoints or mounted plug-ins) to the NIM. To change the NIM cache location on the host filesystem, change the source mount location in the NIM startup command, which we refer to as the environment variable LOCAL_NIM_CACHE : export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE = /mount/largedisk/nim/.cache docker run -it --rm --name alphafold2-multimer --runtime = nvidia \ -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = 0 \ -e NGC_CLI_API_KEY \ -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/opt/nim/.cache \ -p 8000 :8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2-multimer:1.0.0 This will only affect the location outside the container, i.e. on the host running your container. To change the location of the cache mounted inside the container, you must: Make sure to mount the new destination path, i.e. -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE:$NIM_CACHE_PATH . Provide the new path in the NIM_CACHE_PATH environment variable. Here’s an example where we move the cache within the container to /workdir/cache/af2/ : export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE = /mount/largedisk/nim/.cache docker run -it --rm --name alphafold2-multimer --runtime = nvidia \ -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = 0 \ -e NGC_CLI_API_KEY \ -e NIM_CACHE_PATH = /workdir/cache/af2 \ ## Note: we must set this environment variable... -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/workdir/cache/af2 \ ## and provide the destination mount. -p 8000 :8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2-multimer:1.0.0 Air-Gapped NIM Deployment# To download, detect, and verify the content of the cached model, the NIM needs internet connectivity to NGC. This is impossible when running the NIM in an offline or air-gapped environment. To work around these constraints, configure the NIM to ignore model download and validation errors on startup, and mount a locally downloaded AF2 model to the offline NIM server. The workflow is as follows: Download the model to local disk that can be mounted to the offline host for the NIM. Mount the cached model to your offline host when running the NIM. Set NIM_IGNORE_MODEL_DOWNLOAD_FAIL=true so that the container attempts model download and detection, but fails gracefully and does not terminate. To download the model to your local disk, run the following command: ngc registry model download-version nim/deepmind/alphafold2-data:1.1.0 Start the NIM container and mount the cached model from the path specified in $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE : docker run -it --rm --name alphafold2-multimer --runtime = nvidia \ -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = 0 \ -e NGC_CLI_API_KEY \ -e NIM_IGNORE_MODEL_DOWNLOAD_FAIL = true \ -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/opt/nim/.cache \ -p 8000 :8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2-multimer:1.0.0

Using Alternative Ports for NIM Queries / Requests# If you have other HTTP or gRPC servers running (for example, other NIMs), you may need to make the 8000 port available for those other servers by using another port for your NIM. This can be done by: Changing the exposed port by setting an alternative port, i.e. -p $HOST_PORT:$CONTAINER_PORT . Update the NIM_HTTP_API_PORT environment variable to the new $CONTAINER_PORT . Here’s an example where we set our NIM to run (symmetrically) on port 7979 : export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE = /mount/largedisk/nim/.cache docker run -it --rm --name alphafold2-multimer --runtime = nvidia \ -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = 0 \ -e NGC_CLI_API_KEY \ -e NIM_HTTP_API_PORT = 7979 \ ## We must set the NIM_HTTP_API_PORT environment variable... -e NIM_CACHE_PATH = /workdir/cache/af2 \ -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/workdir/cache/af2 \ -p 7979 :7979 \ ## as well as forward the port to host. nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2-multimer:1.0.0