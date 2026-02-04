Overview#
AlphaFold2 is a protein structure prediction model from Google DeepMind. AlphaFold2 demonstrates state-of-the-art performance at predicting protein structure form amino acid sequence, besting all other submissions on the Critical Assessment of protein Structure Prediction (CASP).
The NVIDIA AlphaFold2-Multimer NIM can:
Predict protein structure given multiple protein sequences.
Predict a multiple sequence alignments (MSA) for multiple sequences against a series of protein sequence databases.
Predict a protein structure given a pre-computed MSA of multiple sequences against protein sequence databases.
For more information about AlphaFold2, see the AlphaFold2 paper in Nature. If you use this NIM or AlphaFold2, make sure to cite the paper:
Jumper, J., Evans, R., Pritzel, A. et al. Highly accurate protein structure prediction with AlphaFold. Nature 596, 583–589 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03819-2
Advantages of NIMs#
NIMs offer a simple and easy-to-deploy route for self-hosted AI applications. Two major advantages that NIMs offer for system administrators and developers are:
Increased Productivity: NIMs allow developers to build generative AI applications quickly, in minutes rather than weeks, by providing a standardized way to add AI capabilities to their applications.
Simplified Deployment: NIMs provide containers that can be easily deployed on various platforms, including clouds, data centers, or workstations, making it convenient for developers to test and deploy their applications.
The AlphaFold2-Multimer NIM provides a fast, accurate model behind a consistent API for predicting protein structure. As part of the broader NVIDIA NIM Ecosystem, AlphaFold2 can be used in conjunction with other NIMs to build pipelines and computer-aided drug discovery (CADD) workflows that generate and assess the structure and function of entirely new proteins and small molecules.
You are responsible for ensuring that your use of NVIDIA AI Foundation Models complies with all applicable laws.