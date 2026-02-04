AlphaFold2 is a protein structure prediction model from Google DeepMind. AlphaFold2 demonstrates state-of-the-art performance at predicting protein structure form amino acid sequence, besting all other submissions on the Critical Assessment of protein Structure Prediction (CASP).

The NVIDIA AlphaFold2-Multimer NIM can:

Predict protein structure given multiple protein sequences.

Predict a multiple sequence alignments (MSA) for multiple sequences against a series of protein sequence databases.

Predict a protein structure given a pre-computed MSA of multiple sequences against protein sequence databases.

For more information about AlphaFold2, see the AlphaFold2 paper in Nature. If you use this NIM or AlphaFold2, make sure to cite the paper:

Jumper, J., Evans, R., Pritzel, A. et al. Highly accurate protein structure prediction with AlphaFold. Nature 596, 583–589 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03819-2