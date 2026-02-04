Inference Endpoints#

Below, we outline the three endpoints of the API. We give real examples of requests that should run when the NIM is correctly configured.

Predict Structure from Multiple Input Sequences (Multimers)#

The predict-structure-from-sequences endpoint provides a full end-to-end structural prediction pipeline, i.e. from protein sequences to a multimer protein structure. It requires at least 1 and up to 6 amino acid sequences, though there are many tunable parameters:

sequences : An array of valid amino acid sequences. Refer to the table of amino acid codes if you are unsure if your sequence is valid.

databases : A list containing any of uniref90 , mgnify , and small_bfd . These databases contain sequences used to generate a Multiple Sequence Alignment (MSA) that is used as input to the structural prediction neural network in AlphaFold2. In general, passing all three databases will provide the most accurate structural prediction at the cost of requiring the longest runtime.

algorithm : The algorithm used for Multiple Sequence Alignment. Currently, only jackhmmer is supported.

e_value : The sequence e-value for filtering sequences in the MSA. Smaller implies stricter alignments - fewer sequences with higher probability of origin will be included, but this will also reduce the sensitivity of the MSA. The default value of 0.0001 is in general a good choice. This value ranges from 0 to 1.

bit_score : The sequence bit-score to use for filtering before MSA. If passed, this is used in place of e-value for filtering. A good starting place is around 200 . This value is greater than zero.

iterations : The number of MSA iterations to perform. In general, the default iterations=1 is sufficient and takes the least amount of time.

relax_prediction : Set to True to run structural relaxation after prediction. This is set to True by default and helps fix clashes in the predicted structure.

Here’s an example query for a sequence and a full set of databases using cURL:

curl -X 'POST' \ -i \ "http://localhost:8000/protein-structure/alphafold2/multimer/predict-structure-from-sequences" \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequences": ["MNVIDIAIAMAI", "IAMNVIDIAAI"], "databases": ["uniref90", "mgnify", "small_bfd"]}'

Here is the same example, but this time using the Python requests module:

import requests import json url = "http://localhost:8000/protein-structure/alphafold2/multimer/predict-structure-from-sequences" sequences = [ "MNVIDIAIAMAI" , "IAMNVIDIAAI" ] # Replace with the actual sequences you want to perform structure prediction on. headers = { "content-type" : "application/json" } data = { "sequences" : sequences , "databases" : [ "uniref90" , "mgnify" , "small_bfd" ] } response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , data = json . dumps ( data )) # Check if the request was successful if response . ok : print ( "Request succeeded:" , response . json ()) else : print ( "Request failed:" , response . status_code , response . text )

The output of this endpoint is a PDB file. The PDB format can easily be viewed using pymol and other viewing programs; see the pymol website for documentation and usage.