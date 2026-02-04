Quickstart Guide#

Note This guide assumes you have installed and set up all software prerequisites, including Docker authentication, NGC CLI installation, NGC registry access, and creating a location for the NIM model cache.

Pull the NIM container with the following command.

docker pull nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2-multimer:1.0.0

Run the NIM container with the following command.

export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE = ~/.cache/nim export NGC_CLI_API_KEY = <Your NGC CLI API Key> docker run -it --rm --name alphafold2-multimer --runtime = nvidia \ -e NGC_CLI_API_KEY \ -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/opt/nim/.cache \ -p 8000 :8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2-multimer:1.0.0

This command will start the NIM container and expose port 8000 for the user to interact with the NIM. It will pull the model to the cache at $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE on the local filesystem.

Note Downloading the AlphaFold2 model can take a very long time, up to 4-10 hours on a 100+ Mbps internet connection. If the docker run command fails due to file permission errors after downloading the AlphaFold2 model, run the following command: sudo chmod -R 777 $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE . Afterward, rerun the NIM using the docker run command.

Open a new terminal, leaving the current terminal open with the launched service. In the new terminal, wait until the health check end point returns {"status":"ready"} before proceeding. This may take a couple of minutes. You can use the following command to query the health check.

curl -X 'GET' \ 'http://localhost:8000/v1/health/ready' \ -H 'accept: application/json'

If you would rather check the NIM’s status via python, you can use the requests module (once installed via pip install requests ):

import requests url = "http://localhost:8000/v1/health/ready" # Replace with the actual URL headers = { "content-type" : "application/json" } try : response = requests . get ( url , headers = headers ) # Check if the request was successful if response . ok : print ( "Request succeeded:" , response . json ()) else : print ( "Request failed:" , response . status_code , response . text ) except Exception as E : print ( "Request failed:" , E )

Run inference to get a predicted protein structure for an amino acid sequence using the following command.

curl -X 'POST' \ 'http://localhost:8000/protein-structure/alphafold2/multimer/predict-structure-from-sequences' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequences": ["MNVIDIAIAMAI", "IAMNVIDIAAI"]}' > output.json

In python:

import requests import json url = "http://localhost:8000/protein-structure/alphafold2/multimer/predict-structure-from-sequences" # Replace with the actual URL. sequences = [ "MNVIDIAIAMAI" , "IAMNVIDIAAI" ] # Replace with the actual sequences you want to perform structure prediction on. headers = { "content-type" : "application/json" } data = { "sequences" : sequences , "databases" : [ "uniref90" , "small_bfd" ] } response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , data = json . dumps ( data )) # Check if the request was successful if response . ok : print ( "Request succeeded:" , response . json ()) else : print ( "Request failed:" , response . status_code , response . text )

View the outputs. You can use the cat tool print the outputs to the command line as with the following command.

cat output.json

However, we recommend installing jq , a command line tool that can format JSON for improved readability. You can use jq to visualize the output from the file (note, you must install jq; on Linux this can be done using apt-get install jq ):

jq . output.json

or you can pipe the output directly to jq as in the following command: