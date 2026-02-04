NVIDIA NIM for AlphaFold2-Multimer# AlphaFold2-Multimer Overview Advantages of NIMs Prerequisites Supported Hardware NGC (NVIDIA GPU Cloud) Account NGC CLI Tool Quickstart Guide Deployment Guide View available NIM container information. Pull the container image from NGC. Docker NGC SDK Run the Container. Optional Runtime Parameters and Performance Tuning Checking the Status of the AlphaFold2-Multimer NIM Killing a Running NIM Container Model Checkpoint Caching Inference Endpoints Usage Predict Structure from Multiple Input Sequences (Multimers) Predict MSA from Multiple Input Sequences (Multimers) Predict Protein Structure from MSAs Performance Recommended System Requirements General Performance Guidelines Sequence to MSA MSA to Structure and Sequence to Structure Configuring the NIM at Runtime Brief Review: Starting the AlphaFold2-Multimer NIM Configuring the NIM Cache Location Air-Gapped NIM Deployment Using Alternative Ports for NIM Queries / Requests Tuning MSA Runners and Threads