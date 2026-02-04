Configuring the NIM at Runtime#

The AlphaFold2 NIM allows a number of customizations at runtime that allow

Tuning the performance of the NIM

Taking advantage of your unique hardware

Modifying runtime variables (such as the location of the NIM cache)

Below, we detail the various AlphaFold2 NIM-specific runtime configuration options.

Brief review: starting the AlphaFold2 NIM# Let’s first review how to start the NIM: export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE = ~/.cache/nim docker run --rm --name alphafold2 --runtime = nvidia \ -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = 0 \ -e NGC_API_KEY \ -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/opt/nim/.cache \ -p 8000 :8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2:2.1.0 Remember: the -p option sets the port for the NIM

The -e options defined environment variables, which are passed into the NIM’s container at runtime.

--rm removes the container when it exists

-it allows interacting with the container directly at the CLI

Configuring the location of the NIM cache# The location of the NIM cache can be changed on both the local file system and within the NIM. This is useful when a larger drive is needed to store the model weights, for example. To change the NIM cache location on the host file system, change the source mount in the above command, which we set in the environment variable LOCAL_NIM_CACHE : export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE = /mount/largedisk/nim/.cache docker run --rm --name alphafold2 --runtime = nvidia \ -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = 0 \ -e NGC_API_KEY \ -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/opt/nim/.cache \ -p 8000 :8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2:2.1.0 This will only affect the location outside the container. To change the location of the cache inside the container, you must: Make sure to mount the new destination path Provide the new path in the NIM_CACHE_PATH environment variable. Here’s an example where we move the cache within the container to /workdir/cache/af2/ : export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE = /mount/largedisk/nim/.cache docker run --rm --name alphafold2 --runtime = nvidia \ -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = 0 \ -e NGC_API_KEY \ -e NIM_CACHE_PATH = /workdir/cache/af2 \ ## Note: we must set this environment variable... -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/workdir/cache/af2 \ ## and provide the destination mount. -p 8000 :8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2:2.1.0

Using an alternative port for NIM requests# If you have other HTTP or gRPC servers running (for example, other NIMs), you may need to make the 8000 port available by using another port for your NIM. This can be done by: Changing the exposed port by setting the -p option. Setting the NIM_HTTP_API_PORT environment variable to the new port. Here’s an example where we set our NIM to run on port 7979: export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE = /mount/largedisk/nim/.cache docker run --rm --name alphafold2 --runtime = nvidia \ -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = 0 \ -e NGC_API_KEY \ -e NIM_HTTP_API_PORT = 7979 \ ## We must set the NIM_HTTP_API_PORT environment variable... -e NIM_CACHE_PATH = /workdir/cache/af2 \ -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/workdir/cache/af2 \ -p 7979 :7979 \ ## as well as forward the port to host. nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2:2.1.0