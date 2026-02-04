AlphaFold2 NIM Endpoints#

Below, we outline the three endpoints of the API. We give real examples of requests that should run when the NIM is correctly configured.

Predict structure from an input sequence#

The predict-structure-from-sequence provides a full end-to-end structural prediction pipeline. It requires nothing but an input amino acid sequence, though there are many tunable parameters:

sequence : A valid amino acid sequence. Refer to the table of amino acid codes if you are unsure if your sequence is valid.

databases : A list containing any of “uniref90”, “mgnify”, and “small_bfd”. These databases contain sequences used to generate a Multiple Sequence Alignment that is used as input to the structural prediction neural network in AlphaFold2. In general, passing all three will provide the most accurate structural prediction at the cost of requiring the longest runtime.

algorithm : The algorithm used for Multiple Sequence Alignment. The available options are jackhmmer and mmseqs2 . mmseqs2 provides significantly improved performance (especially for long sequences), whereas the AlphaFold2 model was trained using the outputs of JackHMMer.

e_value : The sequence e-value for filtering sequences in the MSA. Smaller is stricter; fewer sequences will be included, however, this will also reduce the sensitivity of the MSA. The default value is in general a good choice. This value ranges from 0 to 1.

bit_score : The sequence bit-score to use for filtering before MSA. If passed, this is used in place of e-value for filtering. A good starting place is around 200. This value is greater than zero.

iterations : The number of MSA iterations to perform. In general, the default iterations=1 is sufficient and takes the least amount of time.

relax_prediction : Set to True to run structural relaxation after prediction. This is set to True by default and helps fix clashes in the predicted structure.

Here’s an example query for a sequence and a full set of databases using cURL:

curl -X 'POST' \ -i \ "http://localhost:8000/protein-structure/alphafold2/predict-structure-from-sequence" \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequence": "MNVIDIAIAMAI", "databases": ["uniref90", "mgnify", "small_bfd"]}'

Here is the same example, but this time using the python requests module.

import requests import json url = "http://localhost:8000/protein-structure/alphafold2/predict-structure-from-sequence" sequence = "MNVIDIAIAMAI" headers = { "content-type" : "application/json" } data = { "sequence" : sequence , "databases" : [ "uniref90" , "mgnify" , "small_bfd" ] } response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , data = json . dumps ( data )) # Check if the request was successful if response . ok : print ( "Request succeeded:" , response . json ()) else : print ( "Request failed:" , response . status_code , response . text )

The output of this endpoint is a PDB file. The PDB format can easily be viewed using pymol and other viewing programs; see the pymol website for documentation and usage.