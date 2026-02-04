Quickstart Guide#

Note This page assumes you have installed and set up Prerequisite Software (Docker, NGC CLI, NGC registry access).

Pull the NIM container with the following command.

docker pull nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2:2.1.0

Run the NIM container with the following command.

export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE = ~/.cache/nim export NGC_API_KEY = <Your NGC API Key> docker run --rm --name alphafold2 --runtime = nvidia \ -e NGC_API_KEY \ -v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE :/opt/nim/.cache \ -p 8000 :8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/deepmind/alphafold2:2.1.0

This command will start the NIM container and expose port 8000 for the user to interact with the NIM. It will pull the model to the cache at $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE on the local filesystem. Note: this download can take a very long time (4-10 hours on a 100+Mbps internet connection).

Open a new terminal, leaving the current terminal open with the launched service. In the new terminal, wait until the health check end point returns {"status":"ready"} before proceeding. This may take a couple of minutes. You can use the following command to query the health check.

curl -X 'GET' \ 'http://localhost:8000/v1/health/ready' \ -H 'accept: application/json'

If you would rather check the NIM’s status via python, you can use the requests module (once installed via pip install requests ):

import requests url = "http://localhost:8000/v1/health/ready" # Replace with the actual URL headers = { "content-type" : "application/json" } try : response = requests . get ( url , headers = headers ) # Check if the request was successful if response . ok : print ( "Request succeeded:" , response . json ()) else : print ( "Request failed:" , response . status_code , response . text ) except Exception as E : print ( "Request failed:" , E )

Run inference to get a predicted protein structure for an amino acid sequence using the following command.

curl -X 'POST' \ 'http://localhost:8000/protein-structure/alphafold2/predict-structure-from-sequence' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequence": "MNVIDIAIAMAI"}' > output.json

In python:

import requests import json url = "http://localhost:8000/protein-structure/alphafold2/predict-structure-from-sequence" # Replace with the actual URL sequence = "MNVIDIAIAMAI" # Replace with the actual sequence value headers = { "content-type" : "application/json" } data = { "sequence" : sequence , "databases" : [ "uniref90" , "small_bfd" ] } response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , data = json . dumps ( data )) # Check if the request was successful if response . ok : print ( "Request succeeded:" , response . json ()) else : print ( "Request failed:" , response . status_code , response . text )

To use the MMSeqs2 GPU-accelerated MSA tool, pass the algorithm=mmseqs2 parameter to the API endpoint:

curl -X 'POST' \ 'http://localhost:8000/protein-structure/alphafold2/predict-structure-from-sequence' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequence": "MNVIDIAIAMAI", "algorithm"="mmseqs2"}' > output.json

View the outputs. You can use the cat tool print the outputs to the command line as with the following command.

cat output.json

However, we recommend installing jq , a command line tool that can format JSON for improved readability. You can use jq to visualize the output from the file (note, you must install jq; on Linux this can be done using apt-get install jq ):

jq . output.json

or you can pipe the output directly to jq as in the following command: