Prerequisites#

Verify your container runtime supports NVIDIA GPUs by running

For more information on enumerating multi-GPU systems, please see the NVIDIA Container Toolkit’s GPU Enumeration Docs

Supported Hardware#

The AlphaFold2 NIM is configured to run on a single GPU. The minimum GPU memory requirement for the AlphaFold2 NIM is 32GB. The AlphaFold2 NIM should run on any NVIDIA GPU that meets this minimum hardware requirement and has compute capability ≥8.0. The AlphaFold2 NIM also requires at least 1250 GB of free hard drive space.

In summary, users looking to successfully run the AlphaFold2 NIM for small sequences should have as system with:

One NVIDIA GPU with ≥32GB of VRAM and Compute Capability ≥8.0

At least 64 GB of RAM

A CPU with at least 24 available cores

At least 1250GB of free SSD drive space.

For optimum performance, we recommend a system with: