Advanced Usage#

This page describes advanced and non-standard usage of the MolMIM NIM, including benchmarking the performance of the NIM locally and controlling the log levels of the NIM for monitoring and debugging.

Benchmarking the accuracy and performance of autoencoder-style models, such as MolMIM, is crucial to evaluate their effectiveness. Accuracy can be measured by evaluating the reconstruction accuracy, which is the ability of the model to accurately generate the original input SMILES string from its encoded representation. Performance can be measured by the time it takes for the model to generate the output starting from the input, which is known as the decoding time. The script provided below demonstrates how to benchmark the accuracy and performance of such a model for a single SMILES string example. It sends a POST request to the model’s /hidden endpoint to encode the input SMILES string, and then sends another POST request to the /decode endpoint to decode the encoded representation back into a SMILES string. The script measures the time it takes for each of these steps and checks if the generated SMILES string matches the original input. This script can be easily extended to cover multiple SMILES strings by modifying the smiles variable and sending multiple requests to the model’s endpoints.

import requests import time # You can change this line to match the URL and/or port of the MolMIM NIM url = "http://localhost:8000" # Input SMILES smiles = "CC[C@@H](OC)[C@H](Cl)C(=O)N1CCCCC1" # Send POST request to /hidden endpoint data = { "sequences" : [ smiles ]} start_time = time . time () response = requests . post ( f " { url } /hidden" , json = data ) hidden_time = time . time () - start_time hidden_output = response . json () # Send POST request to /decode endpoint response = requests . post ( f " { url } /decode" , json = hidden_output ) decode_time = time . time () - ( start_time + hidden_time ) output = response . json ()[ "generated" ][ 0 ] if output == smiles : matches = True else : matches = False print ( f "Matches: { matches } " ) print ( f "Hidden time: { hidden_time : .03f } " ) print ( f "Decode time: { decode_time : .03f } " )

The script should generate output similar to the following: