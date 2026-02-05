NVIDIA NIM for MolMIM# MolMIM Overview MolMIM Capabilities Embedding Hidden State Decode Sample Generate Advantages of NIMs Prerequisites System Requirements NGC (NVIDIA GPU Cloud) Account NGC CLI Tool Support Matrix Supported Hardware Minimum System Hardware Requirements Supported NVIDIA GPUs Testing Locally Available Hardware Quickstart Guide Deployment Guide View NIM Container Information Pull the Container Image Docker NGC Run the Container Model Checkpoint Caching MolMIM Endpoints Notebooks Usage Embedding Hidden Decode Sampling Generate Advanced Usage Benchmarking Logging Controlling Logging Level Available Logging Levels Default Logging Level Setting the Logging Level Best Practices