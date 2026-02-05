MolMIM Endpoints#

MolMIM provides the following endpoints and associated functions:

/generate - Generate novel molecules (optionally while optimizing against a certain property). This method generates new optimized molecules if CMA-ES-guided sampling is enabled.

/sampling - Sample the latent space within a given scaled radius from a seed molecule. This method generates new molecule samples from the given input in an unguided fashion.

/hidden - Retrieve the hidden state from MolMIM for a given input molecule (shown as the “latent code” in Figure 1 of the MolMIM manuscript ).

/embedding - Retrieve the embeddings from MolMIM for a given input molecule.

Sampling Chemical Space for Drug Discovery using the MolMIM NIM - Use MolMIM’s /sampling and /generate endpoints to explore the molecular space around a seed molecule and improve its Quantitative Estimate of Drug-likeness (QED) score

Interpolating Between Molecules by Manipulating MolMIM Hidden States - Use MolMIM’s /hidden and /decode endpoints to interpolate new molecules between two distinct seed molecules

Using MolMIM Embeddings to Cluster Molecules - Use MolMIM’s /embedding endpoint to cluster molecules by similarity in MolMIM’s embedding space

Below, we provide example notebooks that demonstrate how each of these endpoints could be used in a drug discovery context.

The following examples include CURL and Python commands to test each endpoint. Where applicable, the examples include commands that test the endpoint’s functionality with both single and multiple SMILES sequence examples.

The MolMIM NIM logs requests and additional information to stdout of the terminal in which it is running. You can reference those outputs to identify issues with any requests or verify correctly-handled requests.

Embedding# /embedding Request Body: sequences : array of strings (SMILES strings)

Response: embeddings : array of arrays of floating point numbers (embeddings)

The following commands send a POST request to the /embedding endpoint, providing a JSON object with a single molecule sequence ( CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C ) to retrieve its embeddings from MolMIM. Bash: curl -X 'POST' \ -i \ "http://localhost:8000/embedding" \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequences": ["CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C"]}' Python: import requests import json url = "http://localhost:8000/embedding" headers = { 'accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } data = json . dumps ({ "sequences" : [ "CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C" ]}) response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , data = data ) print ( response . text ) The next commands send a POST request to the /embedding endpoint, providing a JSON object with two molecule sequences ( CN1C=NC2=C1C(=O)N(C(=O)N2C)C and CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C ) to retrieve their embeddings from MolMIM. Bash: curl -X 'POST' \ -i \ "http://localhost:8000/embedding" \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequences": ["CN1C=NC2=C1C(=O)N(C(=O)N2C)C", "CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C"]}' Python: import requests import json url = "http://localhost:8000/embedding" data = { "sequences" : [ "CN1C=NC2=C1C(=O)N(C(=O)N2C)C" , "CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C" ]} headers = { 'accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , json = data ) print ( response . text )

Hidden# /hidden Request Body: sequences : array of strings (SMILES strings)

Response: hiddens : array of arrays of arrays of floating point numbers (hidden states) mask : array of arrays of booleans (mask)

The following commands send a POST request to the /hidden endpoint, providing a JSON object with a single molecule sequence ( CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C ) to retrieve its hidden state representation from MolMIM. The response is saved to the local file local-hidden-single.json . Bash: curl -X 'POST' \ "http://localhost:8000/hidden" \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequences": ["CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C"]}' > local-hidden-single.json Python: import requests import json url = "http://localhost:8000/hidden" headers = { 'accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } data = '{"sequences": ["CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C"]}' response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , data = data ) with open ( 'local-hidden-single.json' , 'w' ) as f : json . dump ( response . json (), f ) The following commands send a POST request to the /hidden endpoint, providing a JSON object with two molecule sequences ( CN1C=NC2=C1C(=O)N(C(=O)N2C)C and CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C ) to retrieve their hidden state representations from MolMIM. The response is saved to the local file local-hidden-multiple.json . Bash: curl -X 'POST' \ "http://localhost:8000/hidden" \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequences": ["CN1C=NC2=C1C(=O)N(C(=O)N2C)C", "CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C"]}' > local-hidden-multiple.json Python: import requests import json url = "http://localhost:8000/hidden" headers = { 'accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } data = { "sequences" : [ "CN1C=NC2=C1C(=O)N(C(=O)N2C)C" , "CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C" ] } response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , json = data ) with open ( 'local-hidden-multiple.json' , 'w' ) as f : json . dump ( response . json (), f )

Decode# /decode Request Body: hiddens : array of arrays of arrays of floating point numbers (hidden states) mask : array of arrays of booleans (mask)

Response: generated : array of strings (SMILES strings)

The following commands send a POST request to the /decode endpoint, providing the contents of the local-hidden-single.json file (which contains a single molecule’s hidden state representation) to decode the hidden state into a SMILES string sequence. Note For each of the /decode commands below, you will need the saved output from the previous calls to the /hidden endpoint. Bash: curl -X 'POST' \ -i \ "http://localhost:8000/decode" \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '@./local-hidden-single.json' Python: import requests import json with open ( './local-hidden-single.json' ) as f : data = json . load ( f ) response = requests . post ( 'http://localhost:8000/decode' , headers = { 'accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, json = data ) print ( response . text ) The following commands send a POST request to the /decode endpoint, providing the contents of the local-hidden-multiple.json file (which contains multiple molecules’ hidden state representations) to decode the hidden states into SMILES string sequences. Bash: curl -X 'POST' \ -i \ "http://localhost:8000/decode" \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '@./local-hidden-multiple.json' Python: import requests import json with open ( './local-hidden-multiple.json' , 'r' ) as f : data = json . load ( f ) response = requests . post ( 'http://localhost:8000/decode' , headers = { 'accept' : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, json = data ) print ( response . text )

Sampling# /sampling Request Body: sequences : array of strings (SMILES strings) beam_size : integer (beam width, between 1 and 10, default: 1) num_molecules : integer (number of molecules, between 1 and 10, default: 1) scaled_radius : floating point number (scaled radius, between 0 and 2, default: 0.7)

Response: generated : array of arrays of strings (SMILES strings)

The following commands send a POST request to the /sampling endpoint, providing a JSON object with one molecule sequence ( CN1C=NC2=C1C(=O)N(C(=O)N2C)C ). The MolMIM server samples the latent space within a given scaled radius from each of this seed molecule, generating new molecule samples in an unguided fashion. Bash: curl -X POST \ localhost:8000/sampling \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequences": ["CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C"]}' Python: import requests import json url = "http://localhost:8000/sampling" data = { "sequences" : [ "CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C" ]} headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , json = data ) print ( response . text ) The following commands send a POST request to the /sampling endpoint, providing a JSON object with two molecule sequences ( CN1C=NC2=C1C(=O)N(C(=O)N2C)C and CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C ). The MolMIM server samples the latent space within a given scaled radius from each of these seed molecules, generating new molecule samples in an unguided fashion. Bash: curl -X POST \ localhost:8000/sampling \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequences": ["CN1C=NC2=C1C(=O)N(C(=O)N2C)C", "CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C"]}' Python: import requests import json url = "http://localhost:8000/sampling" data = { "sequences" : [ "CN1C=NC2=C1C(=O)N(C(=O)N2C)C" , "CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C" ]} headers = { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } response = requests . post ( url , headers = headers , json = data ) print ( response . text )