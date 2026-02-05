Prerequisites#
System Requirements#
See also
For detailed hardware requirements, supported GPU configurations, and system setup instructions (Docker, NVIDIA Drivers, Container Toolkit), refer to the Support Matrix.
NGC (NVIDIA GPU Cloud) Account#
Docker log in with your NGC API key using
docker login nvcr.io --username='$oauthtoken' --password=${NGC_CLI_API_KEY}
NGC CLI Tool#
Download the NGC CLI tool for your OS.
Important
Use NGC CLI version
3.41.1or newer. Here is the command to install this on AMD64 Linux in your home directory:
wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/ngc-apps/ngc_cli/versions/3.41.3/files/ngccli_linux.zip -O ~/ngccli_linux.zip && \ unzip ~/ngccli_linux.zip -d ~/ngc && \ chmod u+x ~/ngc/ngc-cli/ngc && \ echo "export PATH=\"\$PATH:~/ngc/ngc-cli\"" >> ~/.bash_profile && source ~/.bash_profile
Set up your NGC CLI Tool locally (You’ll need your API key for this!):
ngc config set
Note
After you enter your API key, you may see multiple options for the org and team. Select as desired or hit enter to accept the default.