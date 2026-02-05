Is this page helpful?

Prerequisites#

System Requirements#

See also

For detailed hardware requirements, supported GPU configurations, and system setup instructions (Docker, NVIDIA Drivers, Container Toolkit), refer to the Support Matrix.

NGC (NVIDIA GPU Cloud) Account#

  1. Create an account on NGC

  2. Generate an API Key

  3. Docker log in with your NGC API key using docker login nvcr.io --username='$oauthtoken' --password=${NGC_CLI_API_KEY}

NGC CLI Tool#

  1. Download the NGC CLI tool for your OS.

Important

Use NGC CLI version 3.41.1 or newer. Here is the command to install this on AMD64 Linux in your home directory:

wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/ngc-apps/ngc_cli/versions/3.41.3/files/ngccli_linux.zip -O ~/ngccli_linux.zip && \
unzip ~/ngccli_linux.zip -d ~/ngc && \
chmod u+x ~/ngc/ngc-cli/ngc && \
echo "export PATH=\"\$PATH:~/ngc/ngc-cli\"" >> ~/.bash_profile && source ~/.bash_profile

  1. Set up your NGC CLI Tool locally (You’ll need your API key for this!):

ngc config set

Note

After you enter your API key, you may see multiple options for the org and team. Select as desired or hit enter to accept the default.