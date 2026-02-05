Quickstart Guide#
Note
This page assumes you have installed and set up Prerequisite Software (Docker, NGC CLI, NGC registry access).
Pull the NIM container with the following command.
docker pull nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/molmim:1.0.0
Run the NIM container with the following command.
docker run --rm -it --name molmim --runtime=nvidia \
-e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=0 \
-e NGC_CLI_API_KEY \
-p 8000:8000 \
nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/molmim:1.0.0
This command starts the NIM container and exposes port 8000 for the user to interact with the NIM.
Open a new terminal, leaving the current terminal open with the launched service.
In the new terminal, wait until the health check end point returns
{"status":"ready"}before proceeding. This can take a couple of minutes. You can use the following command to query the health check.
curl -X 'GET' \
'http://localhost:8000/v1/health/ready' \
-H 'accept: application/json'
Run inference to get the embeddings of a molecule from its SMILES string representation and save the output to output.json using the following command.
curl -X 'POST' \
'http://localhost:8000/embedding' \
-H 'accept: application/json' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{"sequences": ["CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C"]}' > output.json
View the outputs. You can use the cat tool print the outputs to the command line as with the following command.
cat output.json
However, we recommend installing
jq, a command-line tool that can format JSON for improved readability. You can use
jq to visualize the output from the file:
jq . output.json
or you can pipe the output directly to
jq as in the following command:
curl -X 'POST' \
'http://localhost:8000/embedding' \
-H 'accept: application/json' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{"sequences": ["CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C"]}' > output.json