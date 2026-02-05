Quickstart Guide#

Note This page assumes you have installed and set up Prerequisite Software (Docker, NGC CLI, NGC registry access).

Pull the NIM container with the following command.

docker pull nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/molmim:1.0.0

Run the NIM container with the following command.

docker run --rm -it --name molmim --runtime = nvidia \ -e CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = 0 \ -e NGC_CLI_API_KEY \ -p 8000 :8000 \ nvcr.io/nim/nvidia/molmim:1.0.0

This command starts the NIM container and exposes port 8000 for the user to interact with the NIM.

Open a new terminal, leaving the current terminal open with the launched service. In the new terminal, wait until the health check end point returns {"status":"ready"} before proceeding. This can take a couple of minutes. You can use the following command to query the health check.

curl -X 'GET' \ 'http://localhost:8000/v1/health/ready' \ -H 'accept: application/json'

Run inference to get the embeddings of a molecule from its SMILES string representation and save the output to output.json using the following command.

curl -X 'POST' \ 'http://localhost:8000/embedding' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{"sequences": ["CC(Cc1ccc(cc1)C(C(=O)O)C)C"]}' > output.json

View the outputs. You can use the cat tool print the outputs to the command line as with the following command.

cat output.json

However, we recommend installing jq , a command-line tool that can format JSON for improved readability. You can use jq to visualize the output from the file:

jq . output.json

or you can pipe the output directly to jq as in the following command: