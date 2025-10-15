Topics
Docs Hub
NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU): VMware vSphere Deployment Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software
NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU): VMware vSphere Deployment Guide
VMware Deployment Guide
Overview
Supported NVIDIA GPUs
Choosing Your Hardware
General Prerequisites
Server BIOS Settings
VMware vSphere Installation and vGPU Configuration
Installing VMware ESXi and vCenter
Configuring MIG for vGPU
NVIDIA vGPU Configuration
NVIDIA vGPU Manager
Selecting the Correct vGPU Profiles
Creating Your First vGPU VM
Installing the NVIDIA Graphics Driver
Configuring Licensing
Managing the vGPU-enabled VM
Summary
Appendix
Support and Services
© Copyright © 2013-2025, NVIDIA Corporation.
Last updated on Oct 15, 2025.
