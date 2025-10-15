NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU): VMware vSphere Deployment Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU): VMware vSphere Deployment Guide  VMware vSphere Installation and vGPU Configuration

VMware vSphere Installation and vGPU Configuration

Note

This guide uses VMware vSphere 9. For earlier versions, please refer to the official Broadcom documentation.

Installing VMware ESXi and vCenter

To install and set up ESXi, follow the instructions from the official Broadcom documentation.

To deploy and configure vCenter, follow the instructions from the official Broadcom documentation.

Configuring MIG for vGPU

Starting with vGPU 19.0, MIG-backed vGPU is supported on VMware vSphere 9.0, allowing vGPUs to be created from individual MIG slices and assigned to virtual machines. This model combines MIG’s hardware-level spatial partitioning with the temporal partitioning capabilities of vGPU, offering flexibility in how GPU resources are shared across workloads.

More information on MIG-backed vGPU is available here.

To configure and manage MIG-backed vGPU, refer to the following:

NVIDIA vGPU Configuration

NVIDIA vGPU Manager

You need to install and configure the NVIDIA vGPU Manager. See Installing and Configuring the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for detailed instructions.

Selecting the Correct vGPU Profiles

Select the appropriate vGPU profile based on your user’s needs and application requirements. More information can be found in the vGPU Sizing and Selection guides.

Creating Your First vGPU VM

Start by creating the VM, then configure the VM with vGPU.

Installing the NVIDIA Graphics Driver

After the VM is created and assigned a vGPU, install the NVIDIA vGPU Software Graphics Driver inside the VM. Instructions are available here.

Once completed, you can verify that the vGPU has been successfully added by running nvidia-smi inside PowerShell or the command prompt window in the VM.

vmware-003.png

Configuring Licensing

The NVIDIA License System serves licenses to NVIDIA software products. To activate licensed functionalities, a licensed client leases a software license served over the network from an NVIDIA License System service instance. The NVIDIA License System Documentation explains how to install, configure, and manage licenses for virtual GPU software.

To configure a license client of the NVIDIA license system, start by generating a client configuration token, then follow these instructions.

To verify the license status, run nvidia-smi -q from the command line. You should see Licensed under Licensed Status in the vGPU Software Licensed Product.

vmware-001.png

You can also verify the license status through the NVIDIA Control Panel under Licensing → Manage License.

vmware-002.png

For troubleshooting issues, you can check the log files.

Managing the vGPU-enabled VM
Previous Overview
Next Summary
© Copyright © 2013-2025, NVIDIA Corporation. Last updated on Oct 15, 2025.
content here