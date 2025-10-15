VMware vSphere Installation and vGPU Configuration

You need to install and configure the NVIDIA vGPU Manager. See Installing and Configuring the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for detailed instructions.

Select the appropriate vGPU profile based on your user’s needs and application requirements. More information can be found in the vGPU Sizing and Selection guides.

Start by creating the VM, then configure the VM with vGPU.

After the VM is created and assigned a vGPU, install the NVIDIA vGPU Software Graphics Driver inside the VM. Instructions are available here.

Once completed, you can verify that the vGPU has been successfully added by running nvidia-smi inside PowerShell or the command prompt window in the VM.

The NVIDIA License System serves licenses to NVIDIA software products. To activate licensed functionalities, a licensed client leases a software license served over the network from an NVIDIA License System service instance. The NVIDIA License System Documentation explains how to install, configure, and manage licenses for virtual GPU software.

To configure a license client of the NVIDIA license system, start by generating a client configuration token, then follow these instructions.

To verify the license status, run nvidia-smi -q from the command line. You should see Licensed under Licensed Status in the vGPU Software Licensed Product.

You can also verify the license status through the NVIDIA Control Panel under Licensing → Manage License.

For troubleshooting issues, you can check the log files.