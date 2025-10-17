vGPU Features

vGPU Schedulers determine how GPU resources are shared across multiple virtual machines (VMs), balancing performance and ensuring fair access in multi-tenant environments. They allow administrators to customize resource allocation based on workload intensity and organizational priorities, ensuring optimal resource utilization and alignment with business needs. The scheduling mode determines how GPU time is divided among VMs and directly impacts factors like latency, throughput, and performance stability.

For workloads with varying demands, time slicing plays a critical role in determining scheduling efficiency. The vGPU scheduler time slice represents the duration a VM’s work is allowed to run on the GPU before it is preempted. A shorter time slice reduces latency, making it ideal for latency-sensitive tasks like graphics applications. In contrast, longer time slices maximize throughput for compute-heavy workloads, such as CUDA applications, by minimizing context switching.

NVIDIA provides three scheduling modes— Best Effort, Equal Share, and Fixed Share —each designed to different workload requirements and environments.

Best Effort Scheduler

Best effort is the default scheduler for all supported GPU architectures, suitable for all environments with fluctuating workloads. The key principles of this scheduler are as follows:

Timesliced Round Robin Approach : GPU resources are allocated to VMs in a timesliced manner. If a VM has no task or has used up its time slice, the scheduler will move to the next VM in the queue.

Non-Guaranteed Shares : This scheduler does not guarantee a fixed or equal share of GPU cycles per VM. Instead, the allocation is determined by the current demand, which can lead to uneven distribution of GPU resources.

Optimized Utilization: During idle periods, the scheduler maximizes resource utilization to enhance user density and Quality of Service (QoS).

Figure 2 Best Effort Scheduler

Figure 2 is a simplified explanation of how the best effort scheduler works. It takes advantage of unused GPU time-slices from other VMs. Since workloads across virtual machines are not executed at the same time, and are not always GPU bound, the best effort scheduler allows a VM’s share of the GPU’s performance to exceed its expected share.

Equal Share Scheduler

This mode divides GPU resources equally among all active vGPUs, ensuring fair access to GPU cycles. GPU processing cycles are allocated with each vGPU receiving an equal share of GPU resources. Specifically, each vGPU gets 1/N of the available GPU cycles, where N is the number of vGPUs running on the GPU.

Deterministic Allocation : Each vGPU is guaranteed a share of GPU cycles, regardless of demand, as long as the number of vGPUs does not change. If the number of vGPUs changes, the allocation will adjust accordingly to ensure fair distribution of resources across all vGPUs.

Idle Periods : If a VM has no tasks during its allocated timeslice, the GPU resources assigned to it will remain idle rather than being reallocated to other VMs.

Dynamic Adjustment : As vGPUs are added or removed, the scheduler dynamically reallocates resources to maintain equal distribution. This means a vGPU’s performance can improve when other vGPUs stop or degrade when more vGPUs are added to the same GPU.

Fairness and Consistency: Equal Share ensures fairness and consistency across workloads, making it ideal for environments prioritizing balanced resource allocation.

Figure 3 Equal Share Scheduler

Figure 3 is a simplified explanation of how the equal share scheduler works. Each VM is allocated an equal share of GPU. However, even if a VM does not fully utilize its assigned share (e.g., VM2 has an idle gap in its workload), that idle time remains part of the VM’s schedule. The scheduler merges all workloads, including idle time, into a single execution list that is sent to the GPU engine, ensuring fair allocation of GPU power.

Fixed Share Scheduler

This mode allocates a dedicated, consistent portion of GPU resources to each VM, ensuring predictable availability and stable performance. Administrators can select a vGPU type, and the driver software determines the fixed allocation based on that choice. For example, a L4 GPU with four L4-6Q vGPUs allocates 25% of GPU cycles to each vGPU. As vGPUs are started or stopped, the share of the GPU’s processing cycles allocated to each vGPU remains constant, ensuring that the performance of a vGPU remains unchanged. Fixed share is particularly useful in environments where performance consistency is critical, such as for high-priority applications. It also simplifies Proof of Concept (POC) testing by enabling reliable comparisons between physical and virtual workstations using benchmarks like SPECviewperf.

Figure 4 Fixed Share Scheduler

Figure 4 is a simplified example of how the fixed share scheduler works. In this scenario, the GPU supports a maximum of three vGPUs of the same type, but one VM (VM2) is powered off, leaving part of the GPU resources unused. VM1 and VM3 each receive a fixed 1/3rd share of GPU resources, while the remaining 1/3rd remains unallocated. These shares are fixed, meaning that the VMs will continue to get their predefined portions of GPU resources, regardless of the changing resource demands. This fixed allocation ensures that each VM has a guaranteed share, maintaining consistent performance even if workloads fluctuate.

The vGPU scheduler operates via a strict round-robin scheduling mechanism, enforcing fairness in GPU time allocation across VMs. Adjustments to the time slice are based on the scheduling frequency and an averaging factor. Scheduling frequency adjusts dynamically based on the number of active vGPUs:

Fewer than 8 vGPUs : Default scheduling frequency is 480 Hz.

8 or more vGPUs: Default scheduling frequency is 960 Hz.

To ensure optimal performance and resource utilization, administrators should configure scheduling modes based on workload requirements and GPU architecture capabilities. Shorter time slices are recommended for latency-sensitive workloads, such as graphics applications, while longer time slices are better suited for compute-intensive tasks to reduce context switching. Regularly monitor GPU performance using tools like nvidia-smi and adjust settings as necessary.

By default, Frame-Rate Limiter (FRL) is enabled to ensure balanced performance across multiple vGPUs on the same physical GPU, providing a smooth remote graphics experience. When using equal share or fixed share schedulers, FRL is automatically disabled to support consistent performance because these schedulers themselves maintain balanced performance across VMs. For best effort schedulers, FRL can be manually disabled as detailed in the release notes for your hypervisor:

The FRL setting is designed to give good interactive remote graphics experience but may reduce scores in benchmarks that depend on measuring frame rendering rates, as compared to the same benchmarks running on a pass-through GPU.

When a GPU is configured for heterogeneous vGPU, only the best effort and equal share schedulers are supported. The fixed share scheduler is not supported. When vGPUs have varying sizes, assigning a fixed share can lead to inefficient resource utilization, as some vGPUs might not fully utilize their allocated portion while others may be starved of resources.

For detailed guidance on configuring and adjusting scheduling policies to meet specific resource distribution needs, consult the NVIDIA vGPU User Guide: