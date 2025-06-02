What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU): Microsoft Windows Server Deployment Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU): Microsoft Windows Server Deployment Guide  Overview

Overview

This guide provides step-by-step instructions to deploy NVIDIA vGPU software in a Microsoft Windows Server environment. It assumes familiarity with virtualization environments and NVIDIA vGPU technology. For a comprehensive overview of NVIDIA vGPU architecture, licensing, and sizing, refer to the following documentation:

Supported NVIDIA GPUs

Ensure your deployment uses NVIDIA GPUs compatible with vGPU software and supported on Windows Server. For a complete list of supported NVIDIA GPUs and validated server platforms, please refer to our Microsoft Windows Server release notes.

Note

Some GPUs support display-off and display-enabled modes. For vGPU software deployments, they must be used in display-off mode. For more information, see Switching the Mode of a GPU that Supports Multiple Display Modes.

Choosing Your Hardware

Ensure your hardware is certified by NVIDIA and compatible with Windows Server. Also, see the hardware requirements for Microsoft Windows Server.

General Prerequisites

Warning

NVIDIA vGPU software supports only 64-bit guest operating systems. No 32-bit guest operating systems are supported.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports assigning multiple vGPUs to a single VM, but the maximum number is limited. For detailed information, see vGPUs that Support Multiple vGPUs Assigned to a VM.

Server BIOS Settings

Ensure the following BIOS settings are enabled:

  • Virtualization support, for example, Intel Virtualization Technology (VT-x) or AMD Virtualization (AMD-V)

  • SR-IOV

  • Above 4G Decoding

  • For Supermicro servers: ASPM Support

  • For servers that have an AMD CPU:

    • Alternative Routing ID Interpretation (ARI)

    • Access Control Service (ACS)

    • Advanced Error Reporting (AER)

For deployments that will utilize GPU Pass-Through, VT-D/IOMMU is also required to be enabled in the BIOS.
Previous NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU): Microsoft Windows Server Deployment Guide
Next Microsoft Windows Server Installation and vGPU Configuration
© Copyright © 2013-2025, NVIDIA Corporation. Last updated on Jun 2, 2025.
content here