XenServer Deployment Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  XenServer Deployment Guide  XenServer Installation and vGPU Configuration

XenServer Installation and vGPU Configuration

Downloading XenServer

To install the latest release of XenServer, use the XenServer 8 Installation ISO file. Download this file from the XenServer downloads page.

Installation and Configuration Guide for XenServer and XenCenter

Note

For advanced installation scenarios, including network installations using PXE boot, unattended installations, setting up the host to boot from SAN, or configuring host multipathing, refer to the XenServer official documentation.

NVIDIA vGPU Configuration

NVIDIA vGPU Manager

To install and configure the NVIDIA vGPU Manager, see Installing and Updating the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager.

Note

Supplemental Packs, including driver disks, modify and extend XenServer functionality by installing software into the control domain (dom0). XenCenter can be used to install or update these packs on XenServer hosts. The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager Supplemental Pack is provided as an ISO.

Setting Up and Managing vGPU VMs

Selecting the Correct vGPU Profiles

Select the appropriate vGPU profile based on your user’s needs and application requirements. More information can be found in the vGPU Sizing and Selection guides.

Creating the Virtual Machine

Follow these instructions to create a first vGPU enabled VM.

Installing the Graphics Driver

After the VM is created and assigned a vGPU, install the NVIDIA vGPU Software Graphics Driver inside the VM. Instructions are available here.

Configuring Licensing

The NVIDIA License System serves licenses to NVIDIA software products. To activate licensed functionalities, a licensed client leases a software license served over the network from an NVIDIA License System service instance. The NVIDIA License System Documentation explains how to install, configure, and manage licenses for virtual GPU software. More information on license purchasing and server instance types is available here.

To configure a license client of the NVIDIA license system, start by generating a client configuration token, then follow these instructions.

Manage the vGPU-enabled VM

Previous Before You Begin
Next Support and Services
© Copyright © 2013-2025, NVIDIA Corporation. Last updated on Oct 15, 2025.
content here