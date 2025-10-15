XenServer Installation and vGPU Configuration

To install and configure the NVIDIA vGPU Manager, see Installing and Updating the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager.

Note Supplemental Packs, including driver disks, modify and extend XenServer functionality by installing software into the control domain (dom0). XenCenter can be used to install or update these packs on XenServer hosts. The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager Supplemental Pack is provided as an ISO.

Select the appropriate vGPU profile based on your user’s needs and application requirements. More information can be found in the vGPU Sizing and Selection guides.

Follow these instructions to create a first vGPU enabled VM.

To configure a VM with a virtual GPU on XenServer, refer to Configuring a VM with Virtual GPU.

To set vGPU plugin parameters on XenServer, follow the steps in Setting vGPU Plugin Parameters.

After the VM is created and assigned a vGPU, install the NVIDIA vGPU Software Graphics Driver inside the VM. Instructions are available here.

The NVIDIA License System serves licenses to NVIDIA software products. To activate licensed functionalities, a licensed client leases a software license served over the network from an NVIDIA License System service instance. The NVIDIA License System Documentation explains how to install, configure, and manage licenses for virtual GPU software. More information on license purchasing and server instance types is available here.

To configure a license client of the NVIDIA license system, start by generating a client configuration token, then follow these instructions.