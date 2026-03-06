Deployment Guide#

Download the Video Search and Summarization repository from GitHub $ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA-AI-Blueprints/video-search-and-summarization.git

Create a Docker network that will be shared between VSS services and CV pipeline containers. $ docker network create vss-shared-network

Log in to NVIDIA’s container registry using your NGC API Key # Log in to NVIDIA Container Registry docker login nvcr.io # Username: $oauthtoken # Password: <PASTE_NGC_API_KEY_HERE>

Change to the directory containing the Event Reviewer Docker Compose configuration. $ cd ~/video-search-and-summarization/deploy/docker/event_reviewer/

Add your NGC_API_KEY to the .env file (replace $NGC_API_KEY with your own): $ echo "NGC_API_KEY= $NGC_API_KEY " >> .env

Add your HF_TOKEN to the .env file (replace $HF_TOKEN with your own): $ echo "HF_TOKEN= $HF_TOKEN " >> .env

For this project, we will need to increase the number of open files. Edit the compose.yaml file and add the following lines in the services/via-server/ulimits section: nofile: soft: 65535 hard: 65535

Launch the complete VSS Event Reviewer stack including Alert Bridge, VLM Pipeline, Alert Inspector UI, and Video Storage Toolkit. Depending on your Internet connection, this could take 20 to 30 minutes to process. $ ALERT_REVIEW_MEDIA_BASE_DIR = /tmp/alert-media-dir docker compose up