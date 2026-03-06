Quickstart Guide#
Please refer to this guide as you set up and run your Video Search and Summarization project with RTX Virtual Workstation.
Prerequisites#
Before you get started, go through the following to acquire the necessary software and hardware components.
Required Software#
Hypervisor: vGPU supported hypervisors
For Linux-based virtual Workstation
NVIDIA vGPU Software: vGPU version 19.0 or later
Linux VM Operating System: Ubuntu 24.04 or Ubuntu 22.04
Minimum system requirements: 8 vCPU, 72 GB system memory, 500 GB storage 48Q vGPU Profile
Recommended system configuration: 16 vCPU, 144 GB system memory, 500 GB storage 96Q vGPU Profile
Docker v27.5.1+
Docker Compose v2.32.4+
NVIDIA Container Toolkit v1.13.5+
-
Activate, download, and install your RTX Virtual Workstation licenses
Obtain an NGC API Key
Request access to the Cosmos-Reason-2-2B model from Hugging Face and generate an Access Token
Important
Don’t have an NVIDIA vGPU license yet? Request a free 90-day evaluation license
Required Hardware#
NVIDIA vGPU Certified Systems equipped with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition. View the list of NVIDIA vGPU Certified Servers.
Video Search and Summarization Event Reviewer/Alert Inspector in this deployment guide
Linux-based virtual Workstation
Minimum requirements: 8vCPU, 72GB system memory, 500GB storage, 48Q Profile
Recommended: 8vCPU, 144GB system memory, 500GB storage, 96Q Profile
-
For more detailed information on supported configurations and hardware requirements, you can reference the Video Search and Summarization Agent Blueprint on the NVIDIA Build site.