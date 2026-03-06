Quickstart Guide#

Please refer to this guide as you set up and run your Video Search and Summarization project with RTX Virtual Workstation.

Before you get started, go through the following to acquire the necessary software and hardware components.

Required Software# Hypervisor: vGPU supported hypervisors

For Linux-based virtual Workstation NVIDIA vGPU Software: vGPU version 19.0 or later Linux VM Operating System: Ubuntu 24.04 or Ubuntu 22.04 Minimum system requirements: 8 vCPU, 72 GB system memory, 500 GB storage 48Q vGPU Profile Recommended system configuration: 16 vCPU, 144 GB system memory, 500 GB storage 96Q vGPU Profile Docker v27.5.1+ Docker Compose v2.32.4+ NVIDIA Container Toolkit v1.13.5+

Activate, download, and install your RTX Virtual Workstation licenses

Obtain an NGC API Key

Request access to the Cosmos-Reason-2-2B model from Hugging Face and generate an Access Token Important Don’t have an NVIDIA vGPU license yet? Request a free 90-day evaluation license