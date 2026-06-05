Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations Release Notes

Description

On hosts with an NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU configured in MIG mode, GPU instance profile names displayed on the NVIDIA dashboards do not match the names reported by nvidia-smi mig -lgi on the ESXi host. Specifically, the +gfx suffix is missing from graphics-capable GPU instance profiles. For example, MIG 1g.24gb is shown instead of MIG 1g.24gb+gfx . In addition, the memory size reported for some profiles might differ slightly from the actual profile size.



Version

This issue is caused by a software bug in NVIDIA vGPU software 20.0.



Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 20.1.



Ref. #

6071879

Description

On ESXi hosts with an NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU configured in MIG mode, GPM metrics are available for MIG-backed vGPUs that are allocated all of the GPU instance's frame buffer. However, the NVIDIA dashboards might also display GPM metric values for MIG-backed, time-sliced vGPUs. These values are invalid and should be disregarded.

Note: GPM is supported only on MIG-backed vGPUs that are allocated all of the instance's frame buffer.





Version

The root cause of this issue is a known issue with NVIDIA vGPU software 20.0.



Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 20.1



Ref. #

6071877

Description

On ESXi hosts with MIG-enabled GPUs , MIG-related information might not be displayed on the NVIDIA dashboards for the host, even when MIG-backed vGPU VMs are active.



Version

The root cause of this issue is a known issue with NVIDIA vGPU software 20.0.



Workaround

Ensure that the VMs configured with MIG-backed vGPUs are powered on. Restart the nv-hostengine service.

After the nv-hostengine service is restarted, MIG information is displayed on the NVIDIA dashboards.



Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 20.1



Ref. #

6066777

Description

In VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1, the GPU Instance Properties widget lists properties for time-sliced vGPUs as a ? character. For time-sliced vGPUs, the GPU Instance Properties widget should be empty because GPU instances are specific to MIG-backed vGPUs.

Version

This issue affects VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1.



Workaround

Ignore the ? chracter that is displayed. In VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1, absent metrics are shown as a ? character. This behavior does not affect the functionality of VMware Aria Operations.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

Resolved by VMware in VMware Aria Operations Manager release 8.2.

Description

In VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1, the Compute Instances List widget doesn’t list compute instances correctly. This issue occurs because the Compute Instances List widget depends on a feature that was added to VMware Aria Operations Manager 8.2 for filtering instanced metrics and properties of active compute instances. Because this feature is not available in VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1, the Compute Instances List widget in these releases cannot list compute instances correctly.



Version

This issue affects VMware Aria Operations Manager releases 8.0 and 8.1.



Workaround

Clear the vGPU filter in the Compute Instances List widget.

At the top right corner of the Compute Instances List View page, click Edit Widget. Navigate to Output Data > Compute Instance List View > Edit. On the Compute Instances List View, follow the Reset under the vGPU filter and click SAVE.

After the vGPU filter is cleared, the Compute Instances List View page listing all active and inactive compute instances. To differentiate between active and inactive compute instances, use the Compute Instance Aliveoption.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

Resolved by VMware in VMware Aria Operations Manager release 8.2.

Description

If a vGPU assigned to a VM in which no processes are running is selected on the NVIDIA Application Summary dashboard, only the Applications using graphics capabilities on selected vGPU widget is updated. The Properties of selected Application widget is not updated. Instead, the widget continues to display data from the last selected vGPU assigned to a VM with running processes. However, if the selected vGPU is assigned to a VM in which processes are running, the Applications using graphics capabilities on selected vGPU and the Properties of selected Application widgets are updated with the correct data.



Status

Open



Ref. #

4777041

Description

The nvdGpuMgmtDaemon daemon is killed when multiple VMware Aria Operations instances are collecting data from a single NVIDIA vGPU host. This issue does not occur when only one VMware Aria Operations instance is collecting data from the NVIDIA vGPU host. When the daemon is killed, GPU data collection fails.



Workaround

Restart the nvdGpuMgmtDaemon manually from the ESXi host to resume data collection.



Status

Open



Ref. #

4600294

Description

After a user navigates from the GPU Summary dashboard to the vGPU Summary dashboard, the Search for a vGPU widget lists only one vGPU. This issue occurs when the user navigates between the dashboards by using the navigation button in the vGPUs running in selected GPU widget. When this issue occurs, the Search for a vGPU widget lists only the vGPU that was selected in the vGPUs running in selected GPU widget.

This issue occurs because the concept of dashboard-to-dashboard navigation was changed in vRealize Operations Manager release 8.3.



Version

This issue affects vRealize Operations Manager release 8.3 and later 8.x updates.



Workaround

In the Search for a vGPU widget on the vGPU Summary dashboard, click Reset Interaction.

All the vGPUs present are now listed.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200702483

Description

After some data collection cycles, the NVIDIA vGPU adapter instance randomly stops collecting data.

When this issue occurs, the following errors are written to the NVIDIA vGPU adapter log file:

Copy Copied! Collector worker thread 25] (13350) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.DcgmClient.getHostConfig - Starting collection for host: 10.24.131.52 [30740] 2019-01-18 11:47:45,414 DEBUG [Collector worker thread 25] (13350) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.DcgmClient.getGroupInfo - Sending DCGM Command: GROUPINFO [30741] 2019-01-18 11:48:03,805 DEBUG [pool-868-thread-1] (13350) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.run - Retrieving hosts and initializing CIM Client instances [30742] 2019-01-18 11:48:22,111 ERROR [pool-868-thread-1] (13350) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.run - java.lang.RuntimeException: java.rmi.RemoteException: VI SDK invoke exception:java.net.UnknownHostException: dc4dvvc01.nvidia.com

An error similar to the following example is also written to the NVIDIA vGPU log files, the /var/log/messages file, or the syslog file for all the hosts that are reporting failure:

Copy Copied! Timeout error accepting SSL connection

The root cause of this issue is a known issue with VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi).



Workaround

In a plain-text editor, open the configuration file for the sfcb service /etc/sfcb/sfcb.cfg on the host where the adapter stopped collecting data. Change the value of the property httpsProcs to 8 . Save your changes and quit the editor. Restart the sfcb service.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200486366

Description

The Alerts on vGPUs running on the selected Host widget on the NVIDIA Host Summary dashboard is not updated. This issue affects only the NVIDIA Host Summary dashboard. The NVIDIA GPU Summary dashboard and the NVIDIA vGPU Summary dashboard are updated with the relevant alerts.



Workaround

Note: This workaround does not work on vRealize Operations Manager 7.5 or later releases.

Edit and save the Alerts on vGPUs running on the selected Host widget on the NVIDIA Host Summary dashboard.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200344549

Description

To collect data from hosts in VMware vCenter that are running NVIDIA GPUs and an NVIDIA GPU Management Daemon that uses CIM Service Ticket-based authentication, which was introduced in NVIDIA vGPU software 20.0, each user of the NVIDIA vGPU adapter requires the CIM interaction privilege. If this privilege is not assigned, the user cannot use the NVIDIA vGPU adapter to collect data.

When this issue occurs, the adapter log files contain error messages similar to the following examples:

Copy Copied! 2019-07-01 17:40:32,296 DEBUG [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - com.vmware.vim25.NoPermission 2019-07-01 17:40:32,296 WARN [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - CIM Connection to host: srvr-12.example.com failed. This host will be skipped from current collection cycle 2019-07-01 17:41:32,296 DEBUG [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.run - Retrieving hosts and initializing CIM Client instances 2019-07-01 17:41:32,328 INFO [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - Initializing CIM Client for host: srvr-10.example.com 2019-07-01 17:41:32,330 DEBUG [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - com.vmware.vim25.NoPermission 2019-07-01 17:41:32,331 WARN [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - CIM Connection to host: srvr-10.example.com failed. This host will be skipped from current collection cycle 2019-07-01 17:41:32,343 INFO [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - Initializing CIM Client for host: srvr-11.example.com 2019-07-01 17:41:32,346 DEBUG [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - com.vmware.vim25.NoPermission 2019-07-01 17:41:32,346 WARN [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - CIM Connection to host: srvr-11.example.com failed. This host will be skipped from current collection cycle 2019-07-01 17:41:32,359 INFO [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - Initializing CIM Client for host: srvr-12.example.com 2019-07-01 17:41:32,362 DEBUG [pool-9771-thread-1] (117) com.nvidia.nvvgpu.adapter.client.CimClient.initializeWBEMClient - com.vmware.vim25.NoPermission





Workaround

Assign the CIM interaction privilege that the NVIDIA vGPU adapter requires.



Status

Not a bug.



Ref. #

2639301

Description

After the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Management Pack for VMware Aria Operations is installed, an NVIDIA vGPU adapter instance is created and the host is rebooted, the NVIDIA Host Summary dashboard shows alerts unrelated to the GPU.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200451772

Description

After the NVIDIA vGPU adapter is uninstalled, NVIDIA dashboards are still present. These dashboards should be removed as a part of the uninstallation process.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200343762