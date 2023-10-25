Getting Started

Installation Guide describes the HW Bill of Materials(BOM), network component configuration, and software required to install the Aerial Research Kit.

Product Brief can help you learn more about the current release capabilities of the Aerial Research and Innovation Platform

Release Notes outlines the software APIs and functionality as well as any limitations of the current release

Legal for licensing information regarding the Aerial Research and Innovation Platform

Suport for getting help with the Aerial Research and Innovation Platform

New content will continually be updated and posted in the remaining sections

Tutorials includes video walkthroughs to ease developer on-boarding

On-Boarding Help includes references to reading material, GPU onboarding and a teaching course for CUDA-C

Early Adopters for projects onboarded on the platform

Publications for noteworthy publications