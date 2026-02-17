Walkthrough: Add a Custom Application#

The base environments for NVIDIA AI Workbench come with a selection of applications already built-in, such as JupyterLab and Tensorboard. For more information, see Applications.

AI Workbench allows you to add your own custom applications to your projects to use as part of your development workflows. This documentation walks you through the process to add a simple, custom Gradio application to a new project in AI Workbench. The application is similar to the quickstart example provided by Gradio.

In this quickstart, you perform the following tasks:

Prerequisites# Before you complete the steps in this walkthrough, you need the following: NVIDIA AI Workbench is installed on your local system.

A basic test project. If you don’t have one, see Basic Quickstart.

Configure the Environment# Use the following procedure to add the gradio package to your project. In AI Workbench, navigate to Environment > Packages > Add. Select pip as the package manager, type gradio for the package name, and then click Add. Click Submit. AI Workbench auto-detects that the container environment has changed and prompts you to rebuild your project. Click Start Build. The project starts rebuilding. To view progress in real time, click Output in the status bar.

Develop the Application# After you add Gradio to your project, use the following steps to build a simple Gradio application: Near the top of the AI Workbench window, click Open JupyterLab. JupyterLab opens in your default browser ready for you to start working. Navigate to the code directory, click Python File, and create a python file named app.py . In the app.py file, write the following code to create a gradio application to run on port 8080 . 1 import gradio as gr 2 import os 3 4 def greet ( name , intensity ): 5 return "Hello, " + name + "!" * int ( intensity ) 6 7 demo = gr . Interface ( 8 fn = greet , 9 inputs = [ "text" , "slider" ], 10 outputs = [ "text" ], 11 ) 12 13 proxy_prefix = os . environ . get ( "PROXY_PREFIX" ) 14 demo . launch ( server_name = "0.0.0.0" , server_port = 8080 , root_path = proxy_prefix ) Note This code snippet uses the AI Workbench PROXY_PREFIX environment variable. This environment variable is automatically injected by AI Workbench when starting an app. The variable indicates the prefix on which the app is hosted. For some web applications that do not use relative routing for requests and assets, you often need to set some configuration to tell the application the prefix (other than just /).

Add the Application to Your Project# Use the following procedure to add the Gradio application to AI Workbench. In AI Workbench, navigate to Environment > Applications > Add. The Add Applications window appears. In the Add Applications window, click Create a custom app. The Add Application window appears. In the Add Application window, specify the following information, and then click Next. Name — simple-gradio Class — Web Application Icon URL — Leave blank Start Command — cd /project/code && PROXY_PREFIX=$PROXY_PREFIX python3 app.py Health Check Command — curl -f "http://localhost:8080/" Stop Command — pkill -f '^python3 app.py' Auto Launch — Select the checkbox Port — 8080 URL — http://localhost:8080/ URL Command — Leave blank User Message — Leave blank AI Workbench adds the application and prompts you to restart your environment. Click Restart.