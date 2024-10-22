Toolkit Support Matrix
This support matrix provides a comprehensive overview of the NVIDIA MONAI Toolkit ecosystem. It includes information on software versions, available pre-trained models, and supported viewers, modalities, and applications. Use this matrix as a reference to ensure compatibility and to explore the full capabilities of the NVIDIA MONAI Toolkit.
Last Updated: October 2024
Package/Tool/Library
Version
|MONAI Toolkit Version
|3.0
|MONAI Label
|0.8.4
|MONAI Core
|1.4.0
|NVIDIA AI Enterprise (NVAIE)
|5.1
|PyTorch Container
|24.08.02
|PyTorch
|2.5.0a0+872d972e41
|CUDA
|12.6
|Docker
|>=19.03
|TensorRT
|10.3.0.26
|Torch-TensorRT
|2.5.0a0
Field
Viewers
Image Modalities/Target
Applications
|Radiology
|3DSlicer, OHIF
|CT, MRI
|3D Segmentation, Detection, Registration, Reconstruction, and Segmentation with Registration
|Pathology
|QuPath, CellProfiler
|WSI, Nuclei
|Segmentation and Classification
|Endoscopy
|CVAT
|2D Endoscopic Imaging
|Segmentation
