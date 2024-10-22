MONAI Toolkit
Toolkit Support Matrix

This support matrix provides a comprehensive overview of the NVIDIA MONAI Toolkit ecosystem. It includes information on software versions, available pre-trained models, and supported viewers, modalities, and applications. Use this matrix as a reference to ensure compatibility and to explore the full capabilities of the NVIDIA MONAI Toolkit.

Last Updated: October 2024

Software Versions

Package/Tool/Library

Version
MONAI Toolkit Version 3.0
MONAI Label 0.8.4
MONAI Core 1.4.0
NVIDIA AI Enterprise (NVAIE) 5.1
PyTorch Container 24.08.02
PyTorch 2.5.0a0+872d972e41
CUDA 12.6
Docker >=19.03
TensorRT 10.3.0.26
Torch-TensorRT 2.5.0a0

Pre-trained Models

Models
monai_brats_mri_axial_slices_generative_diffusion
monai_brats_mri_generative_diffusion
monai_brats_mri_segmentation
monai_endoscopic_inbody_classification
monai_endoscopic_tool_segmentation
monai_lung_nodule_ct_detection
monai_pancreas_ct_dints_segmentation
monai_pathology_nuclei_classification
monai_pathology_nuclei_segmentation_classification
monai_pathology_nuclick_annotation
monai_pathology_tumor_detection
monai_spleen_ct_segmentation
monai_spleen_deepedit_annotation
monai_swin_unetr_btcv_segmentation
monai_wholeBody_ct_segmentation
monai_vista3d
monai_maisi_ct_generative

Viewers, Modalities and Applications

Field

Viewers

Image Modalities/Target

Applications
Radiology 3DSlicer, OHIF CT, MRI 3D Segmentation, Detection, Registration, Reconstruction, and Segmentation with Registration
Pathology QuPath, CellProfiler WSI, Nuclei Segmentation and Classification
Endoscopy CVAT 2D Endoscopic Imaging Segmentation
