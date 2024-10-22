Module Overview

The NVIDIA MONAI Toolkit is designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience for users at all levels, from beginners to advanced practitioners. This guide is structured into five modules, each focusing on different aspects of medical image analysis using MONAI.

Before you begin:

Ensure you have met all system requirements

Familiarize yourself with basic concepts in medical imaging and deep learning

Set aside adequate time for each module - learning times may vary based on your experience level

To get the most out of the NVIDIA MONAI Toolkit, we recommend going through each module sequentially and focusing on the specific tasks that interest you. The following chapters provide a comprehensive guide to using MONAI: