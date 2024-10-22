Performance Benchmarks

We provide comprehensive benchmarks of various machine learning algorithms, examining their performance across a variety of configurations. These benchmarks aim to provide insights into the model training time, GPU utilization rate, memory usage, and training time over a certain number of epochs. The two main workflows considered in these benchmarks are Auto3DSeg and Self-Supervised Learning.

The evaluations involve varying GPU counts and types, with a focus on the 80GB A100 GPU. These benchmarks can guide developers and researchers in selecting the best configuration for their specific needs and constraints.

Key points to consider when interpreting these results: