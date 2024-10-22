System Requirements

Before installing the MONAI Toolkit Container, ensure your system meets the following requirements:

Using the MONAI Toolkit Container requires the host system to have the following installed:

The MONAI Toolkit 3.0 is based on the NVIDIA PyTorch container release 24.08.02. Release 24.08 is based on CUDA 12.6 which requires NVIDIA Driver release 560 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, T4 or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 470.57 (or later R470), 525.85 (or later R525), 535.86 (or later R535), or 545.23 (or later R545).

For a full list of supported software and specific versions that come packaged with the frameworks based on the container image, see the Framework Containers Support Matrix and the NVIDIA Container Toolkit Documentation.

For optimal performance and compatibility with MONAI Toolkit 3.0, we recommend the following software versions:

Docker Engine: 20.10 or later

NVIDIA GPU Drivers: 560 or later

NVIDIA Container Toolkit: 1.16.2 or later