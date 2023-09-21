deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v021/_modules/modulus/datapipes/climate/era5_hdf5.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import h5py import numpy as np import torch try : import nvidia.dali as dali import nvidia.dali.plugin.pytorch as dali_pth except ImportError : raise ImportError ( "DALI dataset requires NVIDIA DALI package to be installed. " + "The package can be installed at:

" + "https://docs.nvidia.com/deeplearning/dali/user-guide/docs/installation.html" ) from dataclasses import dataclass from typing import Iterable , List , Union , Tuple from pathlib import Path from torch.utils.data import Dataset from ..datapipe import Datapipe from ..meta import DatapipeMetaData Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] @dataclass class MetaData ( DatapipeMetaData ): name : str = "ERA5HDF5" # Optimization auto_device : bool = True cuda_graphs : bool = True # Parallel ddp_sharding : bool = True [docs] class ERA5HDF5Datapipe ( Datapipe ): """ERA5 DALI data pipeline for HDF5 files Parameters ---------- data_dir : str Directory where ERA5 data is stored stats_dir : Union[str, None], optional Directory to data statistic numpy files for normalization, if None, no normalization will be used, by default None channels : Union[List[int], None], optional Defines which ERA5 variables to load, if None will use all in HDF5 file, by default None batch_size : int, optional Batch size, by default 1 stride : int, optional Number of steps between input and output variables. For example, if the dataset contains data at every 6 hours, a stride 1 = 6 hour delta t and stride 2 = 12 hours delta t, by default 1 num_steps : int, optional Number of timesteps are included in the output variables, by default 1 patch_size : Union[Tuple[int, int], int, None], optional If specified, crops input and output variables so image dimensions are divisible by patch_size, by default None num_samples_per_year : int, optional Number of samples randomly taken from each year. If None, all will be use, by default None shuffle : bool, optional Shuffle dataset, by default True num_workers : int, optional Number of workers, by default 1 device: Union[str, torch.device], optional Device for DALI pipeline to run on, by default cuda process_rank : int, optional Rank ID of local process, by default 0 world_size : int, optional Number of training processes, by default 1 """ def __init__ ( self , data_dir : str , stats_dir : Union [ str , None ] = None , channels : Union [ List [ int ], None ] = None , batch_size : int = 1 , num_steps : int = 1 , stride : int = 1 , patch_size : Union [ Tuple [ int , int ], int , None ] = None , num_samples_per_year : Union [ int , None ] = None , shuffle : bool = True , num_workers : int = 1 , device : Union [ str , torch . device ] = "cuda" , process_rank : int = 0 , world_size : int = 1 , ): super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) self . batch_size = batch_size self . num_workers = num_workers self . shuffle = shuffle self . data_dir = Path ( data_dir ) self . stats_dir = Path ( stats_dir ) if not stats_dir is None else None self . channels = channels self . stride = stride self . num_steps = num_steps self . num_samples_per_year = num_samples_per_year self . process_rank = process_rank self . world_size = world_size if isinstance ( patch_size , int ): patch_size = ( patch_size , patch_size ) self . patch_size = patch_size # Set up device, needed for pipeline if isinstance ( device , str ): device = torch . device ( device ) # Need a index id if cuda if device . type == "cuda" and device . index == None : device = torch . device ( "cuda:0" ) self . device = device # check root directory exists if not self . data_dir . is_dir (): raise IOError ( f "Error, data directory { self . data_dir } does not exist" ) if not self . stats_dir is None and not self . stats_dir . is_dir (): raise IOError ( f "Error, stats directory { self . stats_dir } does not exist" ) self . parse_dataset_files () self . load_statistics () self . pipe = self . _create_pipeline () [docs] def parse_dataset_files ( self ) -> None : """Parses the data directory for valid HDF5 files and determines training samples Raises ------ ValueError In channels specified or number of samples per year is not valid """ # get all input data files self . data_paths = sorted ( self . data_dir . glob ( "????.h5" )) for data_path in self . data_paths : self . logger . info ( f "ERA5 file found: { data_path } " ) self . n_years = len ( self . data_paths ) self . logger . info ( f "Number of years: { self . n_years } " ) # get total number of examples and image shape from the first file, # assuming other files have exactly the same format. self . logger . info ( f "Getting file stats from { self . data_paths [ 0 ] } " ) with h5py . File ( self . data_paths [ 0 ], "r" ) as f : # truncate the dataset to avoid out-of-range sampling data_samples_per_year = f [ "fields" ] . shape [ 0 ] - self . num_steps * self . stride self . img_shape = f [ "fields" ] . shape [ 2 :] # If channels not provided, use all of them if self . channels is None : self . channels = [ i for i in range ( f [ "fields" ] . shape [ 1 ])] # If num_samples_per_year use all if self . num_samples_per_year is None : self . num_samples_per_year = data_samples_per_year # Adjust image shape if patch_size defined if self . patch_size is not None : self . img_shape = [ s - s % self . patch_size [ i ] for i , s in enumerate ( self . img_shape ) ] self . logger . info ( f "Input image shape: { self . img_shape } " ) # Get total length self . total_length = self . n_years * self . num_samples_per_year self . length = self . total_length # Sanity checks if max ( self . channels ) >= f [ "fields" ] . shape [ 1 ]: raise ValueError ( f "Provided channel has indexes greater than the number \ of fields { f [ 'fields' ] . shape [ 1 ] } " ) if self . num_samples_per_year > data_samples_per_year : raise ValueError ( f "num_samples_per_year ( { self . num_samples_per_year } ) > number of \ samples available ( { data_samples_per_year } )!" ) self . logger . info ( f "Number of samples/year: { self . num_samples_per_year } " ) self . logger . info ( f "Number of channels available: { f [ 'fields' ] . shape [ 1 ] } " ) [docs] def load_statistics ( self ) -> None : """Loads ERA5 statistics from pre-computed numpy files The statistic files should be of name global_means.npy and global_std.npy with a shape of [1, C, 1, 1] located in the stat_dir. Raises ------ IOError If mean or std numpy files are not found AssertionError If loaded numpy arrays are not of correct size """ # If no stats dir we just skip loading the stats if self . stats_dir is None : self . mu = None self . std = None return # load normalisation values mean_stat_file = self . stats_dir / Path ( "global_means.npy" ) std_stat_file = self . stats_dir / Path ( "global_stds.npy" ) if not mean_stat_file . exists (): raise IOError ( f "Mean statistics file { mean_stat_file } not found" ) if not std_stat_file . exists (): raise IOError ( f "Std statistics file { std_stat_file } not found" ) # has shape [1, C, 1, 1] self . mu = np . load ( str ( mean_stat_file ))[:, self . channels ] # has shape [1, C, 1, 1] self . sd = np . load ( str ( std_stat_file ))[:, self . channels ] if not self . mu . shape == self . sd . shape == ( 1 , len ( self . channels ), 1 , 1 ): raise AssertionError ( "Error, normalisation arrays have wrong shape" ) def _create_pipeline(self) -> dali.Pipeline: """Create DALI pipeline Returns ------- dali.Pipeline HDF5 DALI pipeline """ pipe = dali.Pipeline( batch_size=self.batch_size, num_threads=2, prefetch_queue_depth=2, py_num_workers=self.num_workers, device_id=self.device.index, py_start_method="spawn", ) with pipe: source = ERA5DaliExternalSource( data_paths=self.data_paths, num_samples=self.total_length, channels=self.channels, stride=self.stride, num_steps=self.num_steps, num_samples_per_year=self.num_samples_per_year, batch_size=self.batch_size, shuffle=self.shuffle, process_rank=self.process_rank, world_size=self.world_size, ) # Update length of dataset self.length = len(source) // self.batch_size # Read current batch. invar, outvar = dali.fn.external_source( source, num_outputs=2, parallel=True, batch=False, ) if self.device.type == "cuda": # Move tensors to GPU as external_source won't do that. invar = invar.gpu() outvar = outvar.gpu() # Crop. h, w = self.img_shape invar = invar[:, :h, :w] outvar = outvar[:, :, :h, :w] # Standardize. if not self.stats_dir is None: invar = dali.fn.normalize(invar, mean=self.mu[0], stddev=self.sd[0]) outvar = dali.fn.normalize(outvar, mean=self.mu, stddev=self.sd) # Set outputs. pipe.set_outputs(invar, outvar) return pipe def __iter__(self): # Reset the pipeline before creating an iterator to enable epochs. self.pipe.reset() # Create DALI PyTorch iterator. return dali_pth.DALIGenericIterator([self.pipe], ["invar", "outvar"]) def __len__(self): return self.length [docs] class ERA5DaliExternalSource : """DALI Source for lazy-loading the HDF5 ERA5 files Parameters ---------- data_paths : Iterable[str] Directory where ERA5 data is stored num_samples : int Total number of training samples channels : Iterable[int] List representing which ERA5 variables to load stride : int Number of steps between input and output variables num_steps : int Number of timesteps are included in the output variables num_samples_per_year : int Number of samples randomly taken from each year batch_size : int, optional Batch size, by default 1 shuffle : bool, optional Shuffle dataset, by default True process_rank : int, optional Rank ID of local process, by default 0 world_size : int, optional Number of training processes, by default 1 Note ---- For more information about DALI external source operator: https://docs.nvidia.com/deeplearning/dali/archives/dali_1_13_0/user-guide/docs/examples/general/data_loading/parallel_external_source.html """ def __init__ ( self , data_paths : Iterable [ str ], num_samples : int , channels : Iterable [ int ], num_steps : int , stride : int , num_samples_per_year : int , batch_size : int = 1 , shuffle : bool = True , process_rank : int = 0 , world_size : int = 1 , ): self . data_paths = list ( data_paths ) # Will be populated later once each worker starts running in its own process. self . data_files = None self . num_samples = num_samples self . chans = list ( channels ) self . num_steps = num_steps self . stride = stride self . num_samples_per_year = num_samples_per_year self . batch_size = batch_size self . shuffle = shuffle self . last_epoch = None self . indices = np . arange ( num_samples ) # Shard from indices if running in parallel self . indices = np . array_split ( self . indices , world_size )[ process_rank ] # Get number of full batches, ignore possible last incomplete batch for now. # Also, DALI external source does not support incomplete batches in parallel mode. self . num_batches = len ( self . indices ) // self . batch_size def __call__ ( self , sample_info : dali . types . SampleInfo ) -> Tuple [ Tensor , Tensor ]: if sample_info . iteration >= self . num_batches : raise StopIteration () if self . data_files is None : # This will be called once per worker. Workers are persistent, # so there is no need to explicitly close the files - this will be done # when corresponding pipeline/dataset is destroyed. self . data_files = [ h5py . File ( path , "r" ) for path in self . data_paths ] # Shuffle before the next epoch starts. if self . shuffle and sample_info . epoch_idx != self . last_epoch : # All workers use the same rng seed so the resulting # indices are the same across workers. np . random . default_rng ( seed = sample_info . epoch_idx ) . shuffle ( self . indices ) self . last_epoch = sample_info . epoch_idx # Get local indices from global index. idx = self . indices [ sample_info . idx_in_epoch ] year_idx = idx // self . num_samples_per_year in_idx = idx % self . num_samples_per_year data = self . data_files [ year_idx ][ "fields" ] # Has [C,H,W] shape. invar = data [ in_idx , self . chans ] # Has [T,C,H,W] shape. outvar = np . empty (( self . num_steps ,) + invar . shape , dtype = invar . dtype ) for i in range ( self . num_steps ): out_idx = in_idx + ( i + 1 ) * self . stride outvar [ i ] = data [ out_idx , self . chans ] return invar , outvar def __len__ ( self ): return len ( self . indices )