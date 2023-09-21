deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v021/_modules/modulus/deploy/onnx/utils.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import io import logging import torch import torch.nn as nn try : import onnxruntime as ort except : ort = None from typing import Tuple , Union Tensor = torch . Tensor logger = logging . getLogger ( "__name__" ) [docs] def check_ort_install ( func ): """Decorator to check if ONNX runtime is installed""" def _wrapper_ort_install ( * args , ** kwargs ): if ort is None : raise ModuleNotFoundError ( "ONNXRuntime is not installed. 'pip install \ onnxruntime onnxruntime_gpu'" ) func ( * args , ** kwargs ) return func ( * args , ** kwargs ) return _wrapper_ort_install [docs] def export_to_onnx_stream ( model : nn . Module , invars : Union [ Tensor , Tuple [ Tensor , ... ]], verbose : bool = False , ) -> bytes : """Exports PyTorch model to byte stream instead of a file Parameters ---------- model : nn.Module PyTorch model to export invars : Union[Tensor, Tuple[Tensor,...]] Input tensor(s) verbose : bool, optional Print out a human-readable representation of the model, by default False Returns ------- bytes ONNX model byte stream Note ---- Exporting a ONNX model while training when using CUDA graphs will likely break things. Because model must be copied to the CPU and back for export. Note ---- ONNX exporting can take a longer time when using custom ONNX functions. """ # Move inputs to CPU for ONNX export if isinstance ( invars , Tensor ): invars = ( invars . detach () . cpu (),) else : invars = tuple ([ invar . detach () . cpu () for invar in invars ]) # Use model's device if provided (Modulus modules have this) if hasattr ( model , "device" ): model_device = model . device elif len ( list ( model . parameters ())) > 0 : model_device = next ( model . parameters ()) . device else : model_device = "cpu" with io . BytesIO () as onnx_model : # Export to ONNX. torch . onnx . export ( model . cpu (), invars , onnx_model , operator_export_type = torch . onnx . OperatorExportTypes . ONNX , opset_version = 15 , verbose = verbose , ) # Move model back to original device model . to ( model_device ) return onnx_model . getvalue () @check_ort_install def get_ort_session( model: Union[bytes, str], device: torch.device = "cuda", ): """Create a ORT session for performing inference of an onnx model Parameters ---------- model : Union[bytes, str] ONNX model byte string or file name/path device : torch.device, optional Device to run ORT, by default "cuda" Returns ------- ort.InferenceSession ONNX runtime session """ providers = ["CPUExecutionProvider"] if "cuda" in str(device): providers = ["CUDAExecutionProvider"] + providers # Must run on GPU as Rfft is currently implemented only for GPU. ort_sess = ort.InferenceSession(model, providers=providers) return ort_sess @check_ort_install def run_onnx_inference( model: Union[bytes, str], invars: Union[Tensor, Tuple[Tensor, ...]], device: torch.device = "cuda", ) -> Tuple[Tensor]: """Runs ONNX model in ORT session Parameters ---------- model : Union[bytes, str] ONNX model byte string or file name/path invars : Union[Tensor, Tuple[Tensor,...]] Input tensors device : torch.device, optional Device to run ORT, by default "cuda" Returns ------- Tuple[Tensor] Tuple of output tensors on CPU """ ort_sess = get_ort_session(model, device) # fmt: off if isinstance(invars, Tensor): invars = (invars,) ort_inputs = {inp.name: v.detach().cpu().numpy() for inp, v in zip(ort_sess.get_inputs(), invars)} # fmt: on ort_outputs = ort_sess.run(None, ort_inputs) # Convert to tensors outputs = tuple([torch.Tensor(v) for v in ort_outputs]) return outputs