deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v021/_modules/modulus/deploy/onnx/utils.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import io
import logging
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
try:
import onnxruntime as ort
except:
ort = None
from typing import Tuple, Union
Tensor = torch.Tensor
logger = logging.getLogger("__name__")
[docs]def check_ort_install(func):
"""Decorator to check if ONNX runtime is installed"""
def _wrapper_ort_install(*args, **kwargs):
if ort is None:
raise ModuleNotFoundError(
"ONNXRuntime is not installed. 'pip install \
onnxruntime onnxruntime_gpu'"
)
func(*args, **kwargs)
return func(*args, **kwargs)
return _wrapper_ort_install
[docs]def export_to_onnx_stream(
model: nn.Module,
invars: Union[Tensor, Tuple[Tensor, ...]],
verbose: bool = False,
) -> bytes:
"""Exports PyTorch model to byte stream instead of a file
Parameters
----------
model : nn.Module
PyTorch model to export
invars : Union[Tensor, Tuple[Tensor,...]]
Input tensor(s)
verbose : bool, optional
Print out a human-readable representation of the model, by default False
Returns
-------
bytes
ONNX model byte stream
Note
----
Exporting a ONNX model while training when using CUDA graphs will likely break things.
Because model must be copied to the CPU and back for export.
Note
----
ONNX exporting can take a longer time when using custom ONNX functions.
"""
# Move inputs to CPU for ONNX export
if isinstance(invars, Tensor):
invars = (invars.detach().cpu(),)
else:
invars = tuple([invar.detach().cpu() for invar in invars])
# Use model's device if provided (Modulus modules have this)
if hasattr(model, "device"):
model_device = model.device
elif len(list(model.parameters())) > 0:
model_device = next(model.parameters()).device
else:
model_device = "cpu"
with io.BytesIO() as onnx_model:
# Export to ONNX.
torch.onnx.export(
model.cpu(),
invars,
onnx_model,
operator_export_type=torch.onnx.OperatorExportTypes.ONNX,
opset_version=15,
verbose=verbose,
)
# Move model back to original device
model.to(model_device)
return onnx_model.getvalue()
@check_ort_install
def get_ort_session(
model: Union[bytes, str],
device: torch.device = "cuda",
):
"""Create a ORT session for performing inference of an onnx model
Parameters
----------
model : Union[bytes, str]
ONNX model byte string or file name/path
device : torch.device, optional
Device to run ORT, by default "cuda"
Returns
-------
ort.InferenceSession
ONNX runtime session
"""
providers = ["CPUExecutionProvider"]
if "cuda" in str(device):
providers = ["CUDAExecutionProvider"] + providers
# Must run on GPU as Rfft is currently implemented only for GPU.
ort_sess = ort.InferenceSession(model, providers=providers)
return ort_sess
@check_ort_install
def run_onnx_inference(
model: Union[bytes, str],
invars: Union[Tensor, Tuple[Tensor, ...]],
device: torch.device = "cuda",
) -> Tuple[Tensor]:
"""Runs ONNX model in ORT session
Parameters
----------
model : Union[bytes, str]
ONNX model byte string or file name/path
invars : Union[Tensor, Tuple[Tensor,...]]
Input tensors
device : torch.device, optional
Device to run ORT, by default "cuda"
Returns
-------
Tuple[Tensor]
Tuple of output tensors on CPU
"""
ort_sess = get_ort_session(model, device)
# fmt: off
if isinstance(invars, Tensor):
invars = (invars,)
ort_inputs = {inp.name: v.detach().cpu().numpy()
for inp, v in zip(ort_sess.get_inputs(), invars)}
# fmt: on
ort_outputs = ort_sess.run(None, ort_inputs)
# Convert to tensors
outputs = tuple([torch.Tensor(v) for v in ort_outputs])
return outputs